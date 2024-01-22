Rangefront Mining Services Expands Mining & Geological Services Operations to Canada

Rangefront Mining Services announces expansion in Canada to further support mining and geological projects in the area.

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Rangefront Mining Services, a leading name in the mining and geological services industry, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Canada. While Rangefront has always offered services across North America, their new base in Vancouver, BC, means they can better serve Canadian clients.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Rangefront's growth as the company continues to extend its reach and services to mining and geology operators and prospectors. Canada, known for its rich mineral resources and commitment to responsible mining practices, presents an ideal opportunity for Rangefront to contribute to the country's mining and geology industries by providing high-performance recruiting and staffing services, geophysical surveys, technical services, field crew support, high-level strategy and consulting, and more.

The expansion into Canada reflects Rangefront Mining Services' dedication to creating value for stakeholders, fostering local partnerships, and supporting the communities in which it operates. The company brings a wealth of expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of successful projects to the Canadian mining and geology industries.

"Canada has always been a global presence in the mining industry," said Brian Goss, Founder and President at Rangefront Mining Services. "Establishing a new geographical base in Canada means we can support the operators and prospectors in the area by offering a greater availability of services and more affordable pricing by having an additional presence there."

Rangefront's recruiting and staffing services are unique in their goal to provide dedicated employees with more stable employment opportunities across the region. Rangefront's expansion to Canada is expected to support job opportunities for local talent and contribute to the economic development of the regions in which Rangefront operates.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Rangefront Mining Services into Canada," said Goss. "We look forward to building strong partnerships in Canada and being a catalyst for sustainable growth in the Canadian mining sector."

Contact Information

Bri Miller

Office Manager & Executive Sales Assistant

bmiller@rangefront.com

775-753-6605 ext. 104

SOURCE: Rangefront

View the original press release on newswire.com.