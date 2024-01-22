Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by MaaT Pharma to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

24,236 shares

34,107.60

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,328 shares for 122,340.49

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,576 shares for 64,693.03

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account: 15,484 shares 41,285.13

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 552

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 431

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,974 shares for 144,745.75

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,997 shares for 122,384.16

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

200,000.00

The liquidity contract has been in effect since March 14, 2022, in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting on March 3, 2022, and renewed on June 19, 2023. The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 627 18,328 122,340.49 368 9,576 64,693.03 03/07/2023 5 447 3,111.12 04/07/2023 21 845 5,391.10 05/07/2023 4 284 1,848.84 1 1 6.90 06/07/2023 4 111 747.03 1 1 6.84 07/07/2023 3 70 466.20 10/07/2023 1 50 335.00 12/07/2023 1 30 201.00 13/07/2023 3 20 133.00 14/07/2023 1 1 6.62 1 1 6.62 17/07/2023 3 110 715.00 18/07/2023 3 100 640.00 19/07/2023 1 20 128.00 2 40 258.40 20/07/2023 1 40 256.00 1 50 323.00 21/07/2023 1 40 256.00 24/07/2023 1 30 192.60 25/07/2023 2 21 134.40 1 1 6.40 26/07/2023 2 51 325.38 1 1 6.38 27/07/2023 1 50 320.00 4 66 423.72 28/07/2023 3 100 633.00 2 54 345.60 31/07/2023 3 100 621.00 3 71 454.40 01/08/2023 1 50 320.00 4 129 833.34 02/08/2023 2 80 508.00 03/08/2023 3 50 320.00 04/08/2023 5 31 195.30 1 1 6.30 07/08/2023 1 20 128.00 08/08/2023 1 20 128.00 09/08/2023 2 24 152.16 10/08/2023 1 1 6.38 1 1 6.38 11/08/2023 1 1 6.38 2 7 44.80 14/08/2023 4 50 315.00 15/08/2023 1 1 6.32 2 31 198.40 16/08/2023 3 31 195.30 1 1 6.38 17/08/2023 1 10 63.00 1 20 128.00 18/08/2023 2 21 132.30 1 1 6.38 21/08/2023 2 50 320.00 22/08/2023 2 41 258.30 1 1 6.38 23/08/2023 3 30 188.70 2 60 382.20 24/08/2023 3 30 189.00 1 20 128.00 25/08/2023 6 116 709.92 5 94 579.98 28/08/2023 5 90 547.20 2 11 69.30 29/08/2023 4 31 192.20 3 48 304.32 30/08/2023 6 370 2,353.20 31/08/2023 5 109 683.43 05/09/2023 1 1 6.30 1 1 6.30 06/09/2023 1 1 6.32 1 1 6.32 07/09/2023 7 248 1,550.00 3 150 969.00 08/09/2023 5 244 1,520.12 2 151 966.40 11/09/2023 2 6 38.04 12/09/2023 7 344 2,132.80 4 100 626.00 13/09/2023 2 31 195.30 5 81 515.16 14/09/2023 1 20 126.00 1 20 128.00 18/09/2023 4 151 943.75 3 80 500.80 19/09/2023 5 60 369.00 2 21 130.20 20/09/2023 2 10 63.00 4 80 511.20 21/09/2023 4 100 618.00 1 50 315.00 22/09/2023 7 239 1,465.07 1 1 6.28 25/09/2023 4 110 684.20 2 50 313.00 26/09/2023 9 430 2,558.50 2 50 314.50 27/09/2023 12 791 4,445.42 5 122 744.20 28/09/2023 12 710 3,564.20 2 200 1,008.00 29/09/2023 2 50 252.00 5 300 1,554.00 02/10/2023 3 130 661.70 03/10/2023 18 540 2,624.40 11 400 2,000.00 04/10/2023 3 130 666.90 3 110 569.80 05/10/2023 3 234 1,404.00 18 588 3,580.92 06/10/2023 2 50 313.00 3 60 379.80 09/10/2023 9 190 1,155.20 10/10/2023 5 105 628.95 2 30 183.00 11/10/2023 9 167 993.65 3 49 300.37 12/10/2023 1 1 5.82 4 51 306.00 13/10/2023 6 73 427.78 2 23 140.30 16/10/2023 1 99 588.06 1 48 288.00 17/10/2023 2 11 66.00 1 1 5.98 18/10/2023 3 35 211.75 3 39 239.85 19/10/2023 6 139 849.29 3 80 498.40 20/10/2023 3 8 48.72 2 21 129.99 23/10/2023 4 67 414.73 1 20 124.00 24/10/2023 5 74 454.36 2 21 130.20 25/10/2023 2 18 111.60 1 1 6.22 26/10/2023 8 339 2,278.08 27/10/2023 5 140 974.40 4 49 348.88 30/10/2023 6 90 632.70 1 21 151.20 31/10/2023 2 40 286.40 12 354 2,708.10 01/11/2023 4 400 3,164.00 10 338 2,879.76 02/11/2023 19 1,720 13,553.60 03/11/2023 22 1,108 8,110.56 06/11/2023 5 77 599.83 5 82 655.18 07/11/2023 5 95 787.55 8 140 1,164.80 08/11/2023 7 125 1,028.75 1 20 166.00 09/11/2023 10 207 1,674.63 2 6 49.80 10/11/2023 20 216 1,736.64 1 1 8.06 13/11/2023 11 117 932.49 14/11/2023 4 69 539.58 4 48 379.68 15/11/2023 11 270 2,060.10 4 140 1,104.60 16/11/2023 5 121 917.18 4 75 574.50 17/11/2023 3 90 695.70 20/11/2023 10 484 3,562.24 4 61 461.16 21/11/2023 13 303 2,172.51 3 92 678.96 22/11/2023 4 63 451.71 3 43 313.90 23/11/2023 4 93 675.18 24/11/2023 4 65 467.35 27/11/2023 8 161 1,122.17 1 1 7.14 28/11/2023 6 140 952.00 3 110 767.80 29/11/2023 3 200 1,380.00 1 1 6.96 30/11/2023 5 140 945.00 2 90 610.20 01/12/2023 21 389 2,594.63 13 415 3,037.80 04/12/2023 2 100 685.00 5 147 1,043.70 05/12/2023 2 65 455.00 06/12/2023 1 17 118.32 3 75 525.00 07/12/2023 11 349 2,348.77 3 90 618.30 08/12/2023 15 251 1,641.54 4 61 405.65 11/12/2023 7 154 1,057.98 22 1,083 7,873.41 12/12/2023 4 48 340.80 9 300 2,145.00 13/12/2023 13 238 1,635.06 14/12/2023 4 60 403.20 3 60 409.80 15/12/2023 9 190 1,271.10 11 300 2,055.00 18/12/2023 4 20 135.60 2 15 102.30 19/12/2023 5 71 484.22 5 21 143.43 20/12/2023 5 60 418.20 10 225 1,579.50 21/12/2023 10 92 623.76 4 81 568.62 22/12/2023 10 137 946.67 15 261 1,827.00 27/12/2023 4 75 536.25 8 210 1,507.80 28/12/2023 3 35 250.25 4 80 583.20 29/12/2023 11 314 2,179.16 8 165 1,166.55

