Regulatory News:
MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by MaaT Pharma to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
- 24,236 shares
- 34,107.60
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 627
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 368
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 18,328 shares for 122,340.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,576 shares for 64,693.03
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 15,484 shares
- 41,285.13
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 552
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 431
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,974 shares for 144,745.75
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 12,997 shares for 122,384.16
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 200,000.00
The liquidity contract has been in effect since March 14, 2022, in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting on March 3, 2022, and renewed on June 19, 2023. The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy side
|Sell side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
627
18,328
122,340.49
368
9,576
64,693.03
|03/07/2023
5
447
3,111.12
|04/07/2023
21
845
5,391.10
|05/07/2023
4
284
1,848.84
1
1
6.90
|06/07/2023
4
111
747.03
1
1
6.84
|07/07/2023
3
70
466.20
|10/07/2023
1
50
335.00
|12/07/2023
1
30
201.00
|13/07/2023
3
20
133.00
|14/07/2023
1
1
6.62
1
1
6.62
|17/07/2023
3
110
715.00
|18/07/2023
3
100
640.00
|19/07/2023
1
20
128.00
2
40
258.40
|20/07/2023
1
40
256.00
1
50
323.00
|21/07/2023
1
40
256.00
|24/07/2023
1
30
192.60
|25/07/2023
2
21
134.40
1
1
6.40
|26/07/2023
2
51
325.38
1
1
6.38
|27/07/2023
1
50
320.00
4
66
423.72
|28/07/2023
3
100
633.00
2
54
345.60
|31/07/2023
3
100
621.00
3
71
454.40
|01/08/2023
1
50
320.00
4
129
833.34
|02/08/2023
2
80
508.00
|03/08/2023
3
50
320.00
|04/08/2023
5
31
195.30
1
1
6.30
|07/08/2023
1
20
128.00
|08/08/2023
1
20
128.00
|09/08/2023
2
24
152.16
|10/08/2023
1
1
6.38
1
1
6.38
|11/08/2023
1
1
6.38
2
7
44.80
|14/08/2023
4
50
315.00
|15/08/2023
1
1
6.32
2
31
198.40
|16/08/2023
3
31
195.30
1
1
6.38
|17/08/2023
1
10
63.00
1
20
128.00
|18/08/2023
2
21
132.30
1
1
6.38
|21/08/2023
2
50
320.00
|22/08/2023
2
41
258.30
1
1
6.38
|23/08/2023
3
30
188.70
2
60
382.20
|24/08/2023
3
30
189.00
1
20
128.00
|25/08/2023
6
116
709.92
5
94
579.98
|28/08/2023
5
90
547.20
2
11
69.30
|29/08/2023
4
31
192.20
3
48
304.32
|30/08/2023
6
370
2,353.20
|31/08/2023
5
109
683.43
|05/09/2023
1
1
6.30
1
1
6.30
|06/09/2023
1
1
6.32
1
1
6.32
|07/09/2023
7
248
1,550.00
3
150
969.00
|08/09/2023
5
244
1,520.12
2
151
966.40
|11/09/2023
2
6
38.04
|12/09/2023
7
344
2,132.80
4
100
626.00
|13/09/2023
2
31
195.30
5
81
515.16
|14/09/2023
1
20
126.00
1
20
128.00
|18/09/2023
4
151
943.75
3
80
500.80
|19/09/2023
5
60
369.00
2
21
130.20
|20/09/2023
2
10
63.00
4
80
511.20
|21/09/2023
4
100
618.00
1
50
315.00
|22/09/2023
7
239
1,465.07
1
1
6.28
|25/09/2023
4
110
684.20
2
50
313.00
|26/09/2023
9
430
2,558.50
2
50
314.50
|27/09/2023
12
791
4,445.42
5
122
744.20
|28/09/2023
12
710
3,564.20
2
200
1,008.00
|29/09/2023
2
50
252.00
5
300
1,554.00
|02/10/2023
3
130
661.70
|03/10/2023
18
540
2,624.40
11
400
2,000.00
|04/10/2023
3
130
666.90
3
110
569.80
|05/10/2023
3
234
1,404.00
18
588
3,580.92
|06/10/2023
2
50
313.00
3
60
379.80
|09/10/2023
9
190
1,155.20
|10/10/2023
5
105
628.95
2
30
183.00
|11/10/2023
9
167
993.65
3
49
300.37
|12/10/2023
1
1
5.82
4
51
306.00
|13/10/2023
6
73
427.78
2
23
140.30
|16/10/2023
1
99
588.06
1
48
288.00
|17/10/2023
2
11
66.00
1
1
5.98
|18/10/2023
3
35
211.75
3
39
239.85
|19/10/2023
6
139
849.29
3
80
498.40
|20/10/2023
3
8
48.72
2
21
129.99
|23/10/2023
4
67
414.73
1
20
124.00
|24/10/2023
5
74
454.36
2
21
130.20
|25/10/2023
2
18
111.60
1
1
6.22
|26/10/2023
8
339
2,278.08
|27/10/2023
5
140
974.40
4
49
348.88
|30/10/2023
6
90
632.70
1
21
151.20
|31/10/2023
2
40
286.40
12
354
2,708.10
|01/11/2023
4
400
3,164.00
10
338
2,879.76
|02/11/2023
19
1,720
13,553.60
|03/11/2023
22
1,108
8,110.56
|06/11/2023
5
77
599.83
5
82
655.18
|07/11/2023
5
95
787.55
8
140
1,164.80
|08/11/2023
7
125
1,028.75
1
20
166.00
|09/11/2023
10
207
1,674.63
2
6
49.80
|10/11/2023
20
216
1,736.64
1
1
8.06
|13/11/2023
11
117
932.49
|14/11/2023
4
69
539.58
4
48
379.68
|15/11/2023
11
270
2,060.10
4
140
1,104.60
|16/11/2023
5
121
917.18
4
75
574.50
|17/11/2023
3
90
695.70
|20/11/2023
10
484
3,562.24
4
61
461.16
|21/11/2023
13
303
2,172.51
3
92
678.96
|22/11/2023
4
63
451.71
3
43
313.90
|23/11/2023
4
93
675.18
|24/11/2023
4
65
467.35
|27/11/2023
8
161
1,122.17
1
1
7.14
|28/11/2023
6
140
952.00
3
110
767.80
|29/11/2023
3
200
1,380.00
1
1
6.96
|30/11/2023
5
140
945.00
2
90
610.20
|01/12/2023
21
389
2,594.63
13
415
3,037.80
|04/12/2023
2
100
685.00
5
147
1,043.70
|05/12/2023
2
65
455.00
|06/12/2023
1
17
118.32
3
75
525.00
|07/12/2023
11
349
2,348.77
3
90
618.30
|08/12/2023
15
251
1,641.54
4
61
405.65
|11/12/2023
7
154
1,057.98
22
1,083
7,873.41
|12/12/2023
4
48
340.80
9
300
2,145.00
|13/12/2023
13
238
1,635.06
|14/12/2023
4
60
403.20
3
60
409.80
|15/12/2023
9
190
1,271.10
11
300
2,055.00
|18/12/2023
4
20
135.60
2
15
102.30
|19/12/2023
5
71
484.22
5
21
143.43
|20/12/2023
5
60
418.20
10
225
1,579.50
|21/12/2023
10
92
623.76
4
81
568.62
|22/12/2023
10
137
946.67
15
261
1,827.00
|27/12/2023
4
75
536.25
8
210
1,507.80
|28/12/2023
3
35
250.25
4
80
583.20
|29/12/2023
11
314
2,179.16
8
165
1,166.55
About MaaT Pharma
MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122876130/en/
Contacts:
MaaT Pharma Investor Relations
Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 16 48 92 50
invest@maat-pharma.com
MaaT Pharma Media Relations
Pauline RICHAUD
Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager
+33 6 14 06 45 92
media@maat-pharma.com
Trophic Communications Corporate Communications
Stephanie MAY or
Priscilla PERRIN
+49 171 351 2733
maat@trophic.eu