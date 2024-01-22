Pharma Equity Group A/S: Notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions aiming to eliminate bacterial promoters of colorectal cancer through intraluminal application (RNX-051).

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has received notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions aiming to eliminate bacterial promoters of colorectal cancer through intraluminal application (RNX-051).

22 January 2024

Company Announcement No. 02

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) has received notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) about the decision to grant their patent for drug compositions for the elimination of bacterial promoters of colorectal cancer through intraluminal application (RNX-051).

Today's announcement signifies a significant milestone as the EPO has approved EP patent application No. 3740286, encompassing Reponex's innovative treatment method. This method focuses on the removal of the bacterial layer, also known as biofilm, which shields cancerous growths in the colon or rectum. By removing this protective barrier, the treatment aims to render cancer cells more susceptible to the body's natural immune defenses.



"We are very pleased that the EPO has now approved the patent application for our treatment method, allowing us to protect our product in such a crucial commercial domain," says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S.

Colorectal cancer poses a significant global challenge. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global market for colorectal cancer was estimated at USD 9.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the need for innovative treatment methods is more urgent than ever.

The patent is valid until 2039. With the attainment of full Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) extension, the validity will extend until 2044.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO

Phone: +45 4022 2114

E-mail: tks@pharmaequitygroup.com

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while - on the longer term - remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.