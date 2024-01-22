TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) ("Playmaker" or the "Company"), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media brands, is pleased to announce that holders (the "Company Shareholders") of its common shares (the "Common Shares") have voted in favour of the previously announced acquisition of Playmaker by Better Collective A/S ("Better Collective") by way of plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement") at the Company's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 22, 2024.

The completion of the Arrangement requires the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders, excluding votes of persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % Holders of Common Shares 178,490,190 99.999% 2,011 0.001% Holders of Common Shares (excluding votes attached to the Common Shares required to be excluded for the purposes of "minority approval" under MI 61-101) 141,184,070 99.999% 2,011 0.001%

Subject to receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Better Collective dated November 6, 2023, as amended on December 8, 2023, the Arrangement is expected to close in early February.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC.

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) is a digital sports media company that acquires and integrates premier fan-centric media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to tier one advertisers, online sports betting operators, and sports federations and leagues. Leveraging its in-house technology stack, Bench, and with a 360-degree view of sports fans, Playmaker delivers authentic digital content experiences for sports fans and best-in-class results for its partners across the Americas. Playmaker reports in U.S. dollars, except where noted otherwise, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans | T: (416) 815-4993

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "goal," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Arrangement and the expected closing thereof. Such statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the Company's future financial results and business as well as the expected completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the closing of the Arrangement may be delayed or may not occur at all, for reasons beyond the Company's control; (b) the requirement for the closing conditions in the arrangement agreement with Better Collective to be satisfied or waived; (c) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Playmaker and Better Collective to terminate the arrangement agreement between the companies; and (d) other factors as discussed in Playmaker's annual information form as filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada and elsewhere in documents that Playmaker files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities in Canada, including its management information circular dated December 15, 2023. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

Contacts

MEDIA & INVESTOR RELATIONS

Elias Blahacek - E: elias@playmaker.fans | T: (416) 254-4345