Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (the "Company" or "SEM") announces that the group's IT system is affected by operational disruptions as a result of an incident at our IT provider Tietoevry on 20 January 2024. The operational disruptions have inter alia affected the Company's EDI-ability to issue dispatch advice, invoices and receive order forecast from customers.

We are working to get the systems fully up and running as soon as possible but there is currently no forecast for when the disruptions will be fully solved.

For further information, please contact the Company:

Magnus Hellström, CEO

magnus.hellstrom@sem.se

+46 73 056 11 55

