Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
Tradegate
22.01.24
16:41 Uhr
0,395 Euro
+0,057
+16,86 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERMENTALG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERMENTALG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4050,41718:50
0,4050,41318:49
Actusnews Wire
22.01.2024 | 18:23
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FERMENTALG: 2024 Financial Agenda

Libourne - January 22, 2024 - Fermentalg, the French leader in microalgae listed on Euronext (FALG), publishes its financial agenda for the year 2024.

DateNature
January 25, 20242023 Four quarter financial information (after market closing)
April 3, 20242023 Annual results (after market closing)
April 3, 20242024 First quarter financial information (after market closing)
July 4, 20242024 Second quarter financial information (after market closing)
Septembre 17, 20242024 Half-year results (after market closing)
Octobre 3, 20242024 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)


This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

Next publication: Sales for full-year 2023, January 25, 2024 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG), and are eligible for PEA-PME and long-only SRD. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists:Investor Relations:
ACTUS finance and communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance and communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypqcZ8eXYm/GypxqaJ1la2ZoapmUx5SbZ2iVx2dqmJ7HnZtlmG9imcidZnFknG1u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83788-falg_cp_agenda_2024_veng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.