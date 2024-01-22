FERMENTALG: 2024 Financial Agenda

Libourne - January 22, 2024 - Fermentalg, the French leader in microalgae listed on Euronext (FALG), publishes its financial agenda for the year 2024.

Date Nature January 25, 2024 2023 Four quarter financial information (after market closing) April 3, 2024 2023 Annual results (after market closing) April 3, 2024 2024 First quarter financial information (after market closing) July 4, 2024 2024 Second quarter financial information (after market closing) Septembre 17, 2024 2024 Half-year results (after market closing) Octobre 3, 2024 2024 Third quarter financial information (after market closing)



This agenda is given for information only and may be modified if necessary.

Next publication: Sales for full-year 2023, January 25, 2024 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG), and are eligible for PEA-PME and long-only SRD. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations: ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ypqcZ8eXYm/GypxqaJ1la2ZoapmUx5SbZ2iVx2dqmJ7HnZtlmG9imcidZnFknG1u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83788-falg_cp_agenda_2024_veng.pdf