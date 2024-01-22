Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.01.2024 | 18:31
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-Jan-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified that the Trustees of a family trust of which the children of Sir James Fuller, 
Non-Executive Director, are beneficiaries as to one third, have agreed to purchase 74,627 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40p 
each at a price of GBP6.70 per share. 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
22 January 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Sir James Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Non-Executive 
                                                 Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 C ordinary Shares of 
                                                 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP6.70   74,627 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  74,627 
       Price                                        GBP500,000.90 
e)      Date of the transaction                               18/01/2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  298942 
EQS News ID:  1820387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
