METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): Official trip to India: rich in meetings, developments and contracts

METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (FR00140066X4; mnemo: ALTHO), French company specializing in the design, production and marketing of laptops and all IT products, returns from the official trip with the Ile-de-France delegation (press releaseon December 20, 2023) who was going to India to meet various major stakeholders and government officials.

The historical approval of the Indian government to participate in public calls for tenders in order to meet the significant needs for IT solutions (as a reminder, India has 1.4 billion inhabitants, a little more than three times the population of the European Union) represents a considerable opportunity for the Company. While India has put in place restrictions on imports of IT products to free itself from China which supplied 75% of IT equipment imported by India, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing has a place to provide innovative IT solutions and establish itself as the alternative of choice. METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing is the only company in Europe capable of competing with the Chinese and Americans, and deploying complete ranges internationally: general public, BtoB and now BtoG (computers, tablets and servers) with its prestigious THOMSON brand .

During an official trip with the French delegation, a successful agreement has been reached with Flipkart India (Wholesale B2B entity), a part of the Flipkart and Walmart group, in India. The deal involves a substantial pipeline of 73,900 Thomson Computing Laptops, with the initial delivery scheduled for the end of March or early April in the upcoming fiscal year. This collaboration marks a significant development in business relations.

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing is planning a record year with a complete range (gaming, professional and consumer products) and sustained international development. For the first time, the President of the Company announces that as of January 20, 2024, it has $50 million in committed order pipeline in all 52 countries, of which 38 have been opened in Q4 2023 (press release of December 6, 2023).

About METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing is a French company specializing in the research, design, and marketing of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products equipped with "the latest technologies at the best price".

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has the Innovative Company qualification (FCPI). More information on :www.metavisio.eu

