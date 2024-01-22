Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2024 | 19:38
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oak View Bankshares, Inc. VA: Oak View Bankshares, Inc. Doubles Annual Dividend for Second Consecutive Year

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Oak View Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink:OAKV) announced today that its Board of Directors on January 18, 2024, declared an annual dividend of $0.20 per share. This dividend was declared for shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2024, and will be payable on February 8, 2024.

About Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank

Oak View Bankshares, Inc. is the parent bank holding company for Oak View National Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, and surrounding Counties. For more information about Oak View Bankshares, Inc. and Oak View National Bank, please visit our website at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Tammy Frazier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Oak View Bankshares, Inc., at 540.359.7155.

SOURCE: Oak View Bankshares, Inc. VA



