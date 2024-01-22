Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Prysmian Group's Daniel Blais Appointed President of The Wire Association International

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is pleased to announce Daniel Blais, Vice President of North America Engineering and Canada Manufacturing Area Utilities for Prysmian Group North America, this year was appointed as the 71st president of The Wire Association International (WAI) for a one-year term commencing January 1, 2024.

Blais is responsible for engineering across Prysmian's North American sites and leads the activities of the four Canadian manufacturing facilities. He has held several operational leadership positions of growing responsibilities across Prysmian's North American footprint. Blais holds his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering for Sherbrooke University in Quebec, Canada.

"The WAI continues to be the place where members and industry professionals come to find the latest information and educational materials related to wire and cable," said Blais. "I look forward to leading the association on a journey to continuously improve its offerings to better support the needs of our members and industry professionals."

As a WAI member since 2011, Blais joined the Board of Directors in 2018 and the Executive Committee in 2019. He was the co-chair of the 2022 Conference Programming Committee and a previous member of the Interwire Industry 4.0 Task Force and the Finance Committee.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Daniel on his appointment as President of the WAI," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "His profound technical expertise in wire and cable positions him as a valuable asset in shaping the future of our industry, and this role provides an excellent opportunity for him to demonstrate his exceptional leadership skills."

Learn more about Prysmian Group North America at na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:
Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations
Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
