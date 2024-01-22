New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - PlayABiggerGame, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals to unleash their full potential, has opened its exclusive memberships. With a commitment to fostering personal and professional growth, PlayABiggerGame offers a blend of transformative features curated by industry leaders and renowned experts.

Markus Kaulius

The community membership provides access to a myriad of resources designed to elevate every aspect of life, preparing members to play a bigger game in both their personal and professional pursuits. PlayABiggerGame membership offers access to:

Transformative Courses

Personal Coaching

Talks and Webinars

Business Mentorship

Relationship Coaching

Health Transformation

Special Retreats

There are three membership plans being offered by the platform, each allowing different access to features.

Master Membership: Offers comprehensive access to all features, including unlimited community calls, 1:1 calls with mentors, and unlimited access to all courses.

Growth Membership: This membership plan provides access to selected features based on individual preferences and goals.

Advantage Membership: The Advantage Membership offers introductory features, allowing members to tailor their experience to their unique needs.

"At PlayABiggerGame, we believe in the power of personal transformation to create a positive ripple effect in all aspects of life. Our memberships are designed to provide individuals with the tools, guidance, and community support they need to play a bigger game and achieve their fullest potential," said Markus Kaulius, the founder of PlayABiggerGame.

About PlayABiggerGame:

PlayABiggerGame is Markus Kaulius' platform dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and live a life of purpose and fulfillment. Through transformative courses, coaching, mentorship, and a supportive community, PlayABiggerGame is committed to guiding individuals on a journey of self-discovery and growth. The community brings together experts from different fields like health, finance, and relationships to help its members transform their lives.

Contact Information:

Website: www.playabiggergame.com

Email: info@playabiggergame.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193202

SOURCE: SMG Media Group