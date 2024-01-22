New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - PlayABiggerGame, a platform dedicated to empowering individuals to unleash their full potential, has opened its exclusive memberships. With a commitment to fostering personal and professional growth, PlayABiggerGame offers a blend of transformative features curated by industry leaders and renowned experts.
Markus Kaulius
The community membership provides access to a myriad of resources designed to elevate every aspect of life, preparing members to play a bigger game in both their personal and professional pursuits. PlayABiggerGame membership offers access to:
- Transformative Courses
- Personal Coaching
- Talks and Webinars
- Business Mentorship
- Relationship Coaching
- Health Transformation
- Special Retreats
There are three membership plans being offered by the platform, each allowing different access to features.
Master Membership: Offers comprehensive access to all features, including unlimited community calls, 1:1 calls with mentors, and unlimited access to all courses.
Growth Membership: This membership plan provides access to selected features based on individual preferences and goals.
Advantage Membership: The Advantage Membership offers introductory features, allowing members to tailor their experience to their unique needs.
"At PlayABiggerGame, we believe in the power of personal transformation to create a positive ripple effect in all aspects of life. Our memberships are designed to provide individuals with the tools, guidance, and community support they need to play a bigger game and achieve their fullest potential," said Markus Kaulius, the founder of PlayABiggerGame.
About PlayABiggerGame:
PlayABiggerGame is Markus Kaulius' platform dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and live a life of purpose and fulfillment. Through transformative courses, coaching, mentorship, and a supportive community, PlayABiggerGame is committed to guiding individuals on a journey of self-discovery and growth. The community brings together experts from different fields like health, finance, and relationships to help its members transform their lives.
Contact Information:
Website: www.playabiggergame.com
Email: info@playabiggergame.com
