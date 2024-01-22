Griffith Foods Welcomes Michelle Egger As Global Director of Partnerships and Madeline Patterson Smith As Global Director of Sustainability Impact Reporting

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Griffith Foods is proud to announce the addition of two global directors, Michelle Egger and Madeline Patterson Smith. These new roles will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's 2030 Aspirations and purpose-driven strategy.

Michelle Egger:

Michelle is reporting to Jim Thorne, President, Nourish Ventures, and Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Strategy. Her responsibilities include spearheading the development and implementation of a comprehensive partnership and ecosystem strategy globally. Michelle will collaborate closely with leaders across Griffith Foods, Nourish Ventures, and our partners in the start-up community, NGOs, and the food systems value chain to develop strategies and accelerate the implementation of Griffith's positive impact on people and planet. She joins Griffith Foods from BIOMILQ, where she was the Founder and CEO of the start-up focused on revolutionizing early-life nutrition. Before her last role, Michelle worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and General Mills. She has a food science degree from Purdue University, an MBA from Duke University, and has been recognized as one of Forbes 30 Under 30 and CEO of the Year for North Carolina in 2022.

Madeline Patterson Smith:

Madeline is reporting to Kim Frankovich, Global Vice President of Sustainability. Her primary focus is on assisting Griffith Foods in achieving the company's 2030 Aspirations with a focus on creating sustainable food system networks, fostering a nutritious and sustainable product portfolio, and serving the underserved. Madeline was previously at BCW, a global communications agency owned by WPP, where she led ESG and sustainability strategy and reporting for international clients across industries. Formerly, she worked in marketing advisory and as a freelance writer, and a speaker on sustainability communications in business. Madeline has a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Rhodes College and is a GRI Certified Sustainability Professional.

"We are excited to invest in talent like Michelle and Madeline to help Griffith Foods drive positive global change," said Jim Thorne. "We believe through partnership and transparent reporting, we can create sustainable change together with our ecosystem of suppliers, customers, and communities across the food system", said Kim Frankovich.

Griffith Foods

For food companies around the world, Griffith Foods is a global product development partner specializing in high-quality food ingredients. Driven by our purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World we are committed to helping our customers create better products - and a better, more sustainable world. Headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods operates in over 30 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. We specialize in building strong partnerships with our customers to create great food consumers love. Join Griffith Foods in Creating Better Together www.griffithfoods.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on accesswire.com