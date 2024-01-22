Hunt's Services to Make Appearance at 2024 Tacoma Home and Garden Show

The company will offer giveaways and provide invaluable home maintenance tips and education for attendees.

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Hunt's Services, one of the Pacific Northwest's most trusted names in home service, is set to take the spotlight at the upcoming Tacoma Home and Garden Show.





Hunt's Services





This event takes place at the Tacoma Dome between January 25 and 28, 2024, and will bring service providers from multiple home-related industries under one roof, making it a highlight of the winter for all who attend.

The Hunt's Services booth will be in high demand this year, as the company has multiple giveaways planned throughout the weekend.

First, attendees can win one of two state-of-the-art BBQ grills or a gift card by visiting the Hunt's Services display. Visitors can also walk away with free swag items or treats for the kids just for stopping by.

In addition to the giveaways, Hunt's Services will have expert technicians on-site to provide education and tips for local homeowners. Attendees will learn how to maximize their home's safety and learn proper maintenance protocols, all free of charge.

Hunt's Services technicians are also available to offer information on system upgrades throughout the weekend. Those considering a new furnace, water heater, or electrical appliance will gain a wealth of information to help in their decision.

According to the Hunt's Services team:

"We're thrilled to be part of the Tacoma Home and Garden Show," says General Manager Joseph Krissoff, "where we can connect with our community and share knowledge that empowers homeowners to make informed decisions about their home equipment."

Sales and Marketing Manager Faruk Oyebanjo notes, "The giveaways add an element of fun to the event, allowing us to express our gratitude to our valued customers and engage with new ones."

Tickets to the Tacoma Home and Garden Show are $15 for adults, but attendees can enter for free on Thursday, January 25, courtesy of Hunt's Services. Every person who visits that day will receive a complimentary ticket.

Those seeking more information on the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services Hunt's provides are encouraged to stop by Booth #1127 at the Tacoma Home and Garden Show.

The experienced team at Hunt's Services will be there to answer questions and teach attendees about the latest home equipment products available on the market. Attendees will also receive a discount when scheduling a service directly at the home show booth.

About Hunt's Services:

The Hunt's Services team has 60 employees and two locations, serving Pierce, King, and Thurston counties in the greater Puget Sound area. The company offers plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling installations, repairs, in addition to drain cleaning, sewer service, and air quality improvement products. The Hunt's Services team known as the "Home Service Heroes" for the consistent work they do for their thousands of customers.

Contact Information

Faruk Oyebanjo

Marketing Manager

faruk@huntsservices.com

253-533-7500

