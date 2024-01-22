Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces New Strategic Orientation to De-risk and Diversify

Leuven, BELGIUM, 22 January 2024 9:00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announced today its new corporate strategy to further diversify its activities by actively considering M&A opportunities, specifically in the healthcare sector.

Pascal Ghoson, CEO of Oxurion, states, "Oxurion today lays out its new corporate strategy, which is designed to further diversify and de-risk its ongoing activities. Starting March 2024, with a dedicated team of ten, we will proactively seek M&A opportunities, with a focus on healthcare companies to leverage the team's expertise. This approach is not just about growth; it's about enhancing our market presence with a robust business plan."

Enhanced Funding Strategy

Atlas is currently the main funding partner of Oxurion, which has invested in the company by means of convertible bonds. "In the future we aim to use equity and debt funding to address our M&A targets. We are considering M&A transactions in the healthcare industry, where we can create the most added value with the current team. Our M&A pursuits will primarily target the healthcare industry in France and the Benelux region. We are interested in revenue-generating, mature businesses that promise lower risk and high potential," Pascal Ghoson adds.

Commitment to Euronext Listing and Shareholder Engagement

The company is firmly committed to maintaining its listing on Euronext. "We have no intention of delisting from Euronext. Our evolving strategy is likely to attract significant investor interest.

We are reaching out to our existing and new shareholders to become part of this new exciting story and are looking for long-term investors. Our prime objective is to identify the targets, either on a case- by-case basis, or as a combination of smaller targets to create synergies and added value for our shareholders. Valuations have come down compared to a couple of years ago and this provides us with more acquisition opportunities."

