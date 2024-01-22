Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Strengthens Management Team With Appointment Of Brian Hegarty As Vice President Of Sustainability And External Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hegarty to its management team as Vice President of Sustainability and External Relations.

"We are excited to have Brian Hegarty join our team at a key juncture for Snowline, with a major gold discovery in hand at our Rogue Project's Valley target and a large, target-rich mineral claim portfolio taking shape around it," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Mr. Hegarty brings highly relevant experience to the Company along with a complementary skillset to strengthen our commitment to our core values of community building, environmental respect and integrity. His appointment reflects a strategic focus on generating positive external impacts through Snowline's activities while building shareholder value through the de-risking and progression of the Valley target past the exploration stage, in an environmentally sound manner."

Mr. Hegarty has more than 15 years' experience in Indigenous, environmental and regulatory affairs, focussed on mining in the Yukon. He began his career working as a project manager on development stage projects preparing for environmental assessment with BC Hydro and Port Metro Vancouver in BC, followed by the Kudz Ze Kayah mine development in the Yukon. Most recently, he served as Vice President at C3 Alliance Corp, a Canadian-based consultancy that works with First Nations communities, resource companies and government to identify and enact mutually beneficial solutions for resource development. Prior to this, he worked as a consultant to Newcrest Mining on the implementation of their project agreements with First Nations on their operating Canadian assets, and as Vice President of the Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation, the economic and business development arm of the Yukon-based Ross River Dena Council, who are a Kaska Nation. Mr. Hegarty holds an MSc in Environmental and Infrastructure Planning from the University of Groningen, and a BSc in Spatial Planning and Environmental Management from the Technological University Dublin.

The new role will focus primarily on advancement and de-risking of the Valley target and other targets in areas beyond of geological exploration, with key responsibilities including strengthening existing working relationships with First Nations, governments, communities and other key contacts, overseeing advanced permitting, planning and managing environmental baseline work, and engaging with technical advisors on other aspects of early project development.

ABOUT ROGUE

The Valley target on Snowline's flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system, present near surface across drill intersections of hundreds of metres. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-suite intrusion. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until additional work is completed.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The Rogue Project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross's Fort Knox Mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.

+1 778 650 5485

info@snowlinegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the creation of a new arm of the Company, the progression of the Valley target past the exploration stage, the discovery potential within the Valley intrusion, the potential for investors to participate in multiple future discoveries, the Rogue project having district-scale prospectivity, the creation of a new gold district and the Company's plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com