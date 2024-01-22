Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment to its option agreement dated January 31st, 2023 (the "Option Agreement") setting out the terms of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REE property ("Ackley", or the "Property") located in south-eastern Newfoundland from Dean Fraser (the "Optionor"), the arms-length owner of the Property (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement Caprock was required to make expenditures of $150,000 on the Property on or before January 31, 2024. Caprock will be approximately $31,000 short of this figure and the parties have agreed to amend the Option Agreement to permit this shortfall to be spent along with the obligation to spend $250,000 on the Property on or before January 31, 2025. All other terms of the Option Agreement remain unchanged and can be found in the Company's press release dated January 31, 2023.

As consideration for agreeing to the amendment, the Company has agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to the Optionor at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per share. The shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day and will be issued following completion of the required filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located in the Fortune Bay area of south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) and Orion Mine Finance (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO) and considered a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

For More Information

Please contact:

Vishal Gupta

President & CEO

E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com

