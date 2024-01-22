Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJ1X | ISIN: US68417L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.24
22:00 Uhr
51,29 US-Dollar
+1,10
+2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2024 | 22:50
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Company Doubles Down on Technology

APPOINTS REDWAN AHMED AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 131 years, today announced the appointment of Redwan Ahmed as Chief Information Officer. The newly created position of Chief Information Officer reflects the institution's steadfast commitment to innovation and leadership in embracing new technologies that are competitive with the nation's largest banks.

"Bridging cutting-edge technologies and old-fashioned service is essential to our ongoing growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Redwan as part of our team," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "Information technology has been making huge waves within the industry in recent years, and building on our culture of innovation, Redwan's appointment will further position us and our clients to succeed in today's data-driven world."

"My core objective as Chief Information Officer is to enhance Orange Bank & Trust Company's ongoing and extraordinary growth by leveraging more innovative technologies in support of our unmatched commercial lending, business banking and wealth management services," said Ahmed.

Ahmed is a technology industry expert with more than 20 years' experience advising some of the nation's largest financial institutions. Over the course of his career, he's held leadership roles at Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, TD, Accenture and Ernst & Young, where he's built and led high-performing teams at each organization. Most recently, he was Director of IT at Kearny Bank where he was responsible for all aspects of the existing IT infrastructure and designing and implementing a cloud migration strategy. He has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Fordham University.

Photo:

A link to Redwan Ahmed's headshot is here. Credit: Orange Bank & Trust Company.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni AVP/Marketing Office
845-341-5043
cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.