Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Psychedelic Church Soul Tribes International Ministries ("Soul Tribes" or the "Organization"), a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit dedicated to psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing, announces its upcoming event, "Shroom Breath 369," on February 3rd, 2024, at the esteemed St. Regis in Detroit, Michigan.

Title: "Shroom Breath 369 - A Psychedelic Healing Experience"

Date: February 3rd, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm EST - 10:00 pm EST

Location:St. Regis Detroit

3071 W Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

313-873-3000

This event invites participants to embark on a transformative journey towards freedom, healing, and focus in 2024. "Shroom Breath 369" aims to liberates individuals from past traumas, anxiety, depression, childhood wounds, and negative thoughts through breathwork, energy healing, sound bowl healing, and mushroom microdosing.

Visit www.soultribes.org to register for this experience. Attendees are encouraged to bring pillows, yoga mats, and blankets for comfort.

Shaman Shu, Founder of Soul Tribes, believes "Shroom Breath 369" will open doors to profound healing and self-discovery. Soul Tribes fosters healing through indigenous practices, including plant medicine, sound therapy, breathwork, and ceremonial work, aiming to empower individuals to overcome trauma.

Participants to Experience Transformational Healing Experience

The following four modalities will be offered at the event and, when administered under supervision, will hopefully offer physical, mental, spiritual and financial transformative experiences.

Psychedelic Breathwork Tibetan/African Energy Healing Ancient Shamanic Music with Nikola Tesla's 369 Frequency Mushroom Microdose

About Soul Tribes International Ministries

Soul Tribes International Ministries (www.soultribes.org) is a 508(c)(1)(a) non-profit, tax-exempt organization specializing in psychedelic therapy and spiritual healing. Committed to expanding access to validated healing practices, their goal is to empower individuals to overcome trauma through transformative experiences. For media inquiries, contact Soul Tribes Public Relations at 313-777-SOUL or legal@soultribes.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Soul Tribes Public Relations

Phone: 313-777-SOUL

Email: legal@soultribes.org

