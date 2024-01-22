Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - ARGO, a young organization dedicated to fostering open dialogue about firearm ownership in America, is proud to announce the launch of its nonprofit division, ARGO Foundation 501©(3). This new division is an extension of ARGO's commitment to freedom, safety, transparency, trustworthiness and a moderate conversation, free from extremist narratives.

Since its official launch on Independence Day in 2023, ARGO has been a haven for Americans looking for an honest organization to discuss and understand firearm ownership in America. The launch of the ARGO Foundation 501©(3) marks a significant milestone in ARGO's journey, furthering its mission to promote responsible gun ownership.

In addition to the launch of the nonprofit division, ARGO is also expanding its alliances by adding brands and organizations that align with its mission.

"We are excited about the launch of our nonprofit division and the expansion of our alliances," said Michael Pierce, the Founder & CEO of ARGO. "We believe these initiatives will greatly benefit our members and contribute to our mission of promoting law abiding firearm owners."

For more information about ARGO and the ARGO Foundation 501©(3), please visit www.argomovement.org and www.argofoundation501c3.org.

About ARGO:

Take ACTION and be the SOLUTION

Let's unite as gun owners and non-owners, in championing state-led initiatives safeguarding gun rights, while curtailing federal overreach, forging a future marked by enhanced safety, freedom, and a resolute stand against criminals.

