NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: Join NEXCOM for a Journey into 5G Innovation at MWC Barcelona 2024

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, excitedly reveals its participation in MWC 2024 Barcelona, under Taiwan Pavilion supported by the Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA, Taiwan. For the second year in a row, NEXCOM invites industry professionals to visit booth 5A61 (Hall 5) to learn about the future of 5G networks and see a live demo of NEXCOM FWA over 5G uCPE solutions.

NEXCOM will showcase its latest groundbreaking technologies for building a full-scale 5G infrastructure. The comprehensive product portfolio spans from compact 5G uCPE boxes deployed at the Edge to the core network, where high-performance servers efficiently handle the processing and storage of substantial data volumes. The four key product lines will be shown at display:

5G uCPE Solution for SD-WAN & FWA Applications - cross-platform solutions for powerful connectivity and real-time data processing.

- cross-platform solutions for powerful connectivity and real-time data processing. OT Security Solutions for Industry 4.0 - fanless rugged DIN rail boxes for harsh industrial environments and mission-oriented applications.

- fanless rugged DIN rail boxes for harsh industrial environments and mission-oriented applications. Distributed Unit for Optimized Network Efficiency - a selection of rackmounts for reduced latency, dynamic resource allocation, and network capacity at the network Edge.

- a selection of rackmounts for reduced latency, dynamic resource allocation, and network capacity at the network Edge. Centralized Unit for Core Network Operations - high-performance appliances for handling Big Data and heavy workloads.

NEXCOM provides turnkey network solutions inclusive of verified software packages from eco-system partners. Additionally, white box hardware options are available for companies equipped with their own software capabilities.

Visit the NEXCOM booth to unlock the potential of such cutting-edge technologies as the groundbreaking integration of AI in 5G applications, diverse grades of 5G uCPE, each tailored to distinct needs, and uncover the nuances of different 5G connectivity options, including Sub-6 and mmWave.

Event Details

Date: Mon, Feb 26, 2024 - Thu, Feb 29, 2024

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

Booth: Hall 5, Booth 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion)

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323361/2__NEXCOM_MWC_2024_PR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-nexcom-for-a-journey-into-5g-innovation-at-mwc-barcelona-2024-302040513.html