Technip Energies, a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, announces the following Executive Committee appointments:

Chief Digital and Information Officer

Naïla Giovanni, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), to accelerate Technip Energies' digital transformation. Based in Paris, she joins the Executive Committee.

Naïla Giovanni brings over 25 years of business transformation experience, both in consulting and industry sectors. She began her career as Internal Auditor in 1995 and joined the consulting industry at Oracle in 1998, where she worked on ERP implementations. She then joined Arthur Andersen (now BearingPoint) in 2001, working on digital, organizational, strategic transformation and M&A plans for industrial groups. In 2013, Naïla Giovanni joined the Vallourec Group, first as the Director of Internal Audit, then as Chief Transformation Officer (2017) and as Chief Digital Information Officer (2020), overseeing the company's digital and IT transformation program. She is graduated with a master's degree in Accounting and Financial Sciences and Techniques in 1993, a Graduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance in 1997, later completed with an Executive Program at Yale School of Management in 2009.

Chief Business Officer

Technip Energies also announces the appointment of Marco Villa, previously Chief Operating Officer, to the new position of Chief Business Officer within the Executive Committee. The role will provide commercial and project execution leadership across all businesses, in both traditional and new markets.

Graduated in 1987 from Sapienza University of Rome in Economics and Business, with a professional background in Finance, Marco Villa spent most of his career in Technip where he served in many leadership positions until 2017, including as President Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa, Regional President and Chief Executive Officer, Regional Chief Financial Officer and Export Project Finance Manager of Technip Italy. In 2017, Marco Villa was named President Onshore Offshore EMEA of TechnipFMC and became responsible a year later for the operations worldwide as President Operations Onshore Offshore. In 2021, he became Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies. He also worked as a finance specialist for Finmeccanica, an Italian multinational company specializing in aerospace, defense and security, and as the Head of the Finance and Risk Management Division of Telespazio (Telecom Italia Group), a European spaceflight services company.

Chief Operating Officer

Loïc Chapuis is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, joining the Executive Committee.

Drawing on more than 15 years with Technip Energies, Loïc Chapuis will oversee upholding operational excellence, developing talents and leading the evolution of the Company's operating model and ways of working. He was previously Senior Vice President for the Gas and Low Carbon Energies Business Line.

Graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and HEC Paris, Loïc Chapuis began his career in 2005 as a McKinsey Company consultant in Paris, in the steel industry. In 2006, he joined Technip Energies as a Strategy Group Analyst and then became, in 2007, a Sales Manager in Paris and then in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, developing commercial strategy and negotiating contracts for Floating Liquified Natural Gas matters. From 2012 to 2015, Loïc Chapuis operated as a Project Control and Compliance Manager in Malaysia. In 2015, he became Deputy COO for Onshore Offshore Operations in Technip European centres' execution. Between 2016 and 2020, he oversaw, as Project Director, key joint ventures.

Following these appointments, the Executive Committee is comprised of 11 members with a shared commitment to meeting the energy trilemma challenge of affordability, availability and sustainability, while accelerating the net-zero journey, in close contact with the Company's customers and markets:

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer

Christophe Bélorgeot, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs

Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer

Magali Castano, Chief People Officer

Loïc Chapuis, Chief Operating Officer

Naïla Giovanni, Chief Digital Information Officer

Samir Karoum, Chief Strategy Sustainability Officer

Michael McGuinty, Chief Legal Officer

Alain Poincheval, Chief Operating Officer of Reju

Bruno Vibert, Chief Financial Officer

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.ten.com

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies' (the "Company") intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "foresee", "should", "would", "could", "may", "estimate", "outlook", and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company's control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and the Company's present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company's risk factors set forth in the Company's 2022 Annual Financial report filed on March 10, 2023, with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates. Please also see Section 1.3 (Principal Risks and Uncertainties) of the Company's 2023 Half-Year Report which was filed with the AFM and the AMF on July 27, 2023.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122713220/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne