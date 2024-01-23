Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5FU | ISIN: FR00140059B5 | Ticker-Symbol: 2JA
Frankfurt
23.01.24
08:02 Uhr
4,410 Euro
-0,020
-0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDACIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUDACIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.01.2024 | 07:31
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Audacia SAS: Expansion Ventures to begin operation with a EUR100 million 1st closing, anchored by a EUR60 million investment from EIF

DJ Audacia SAS: Expansion Ventures to begin operation with a EUR100 million 1st closing, anchored by a EUR60 million investment from EIF 

Audacia SAS 
Audacia SAS: Expansion Ventures to begin operation with a EUR100 million 1st closing, anchored by a EUR60 million 
investment from EIF 
23-Jan-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Expansion Ventures to begin operation with a EUR100 million 1st closing, anchored 
by a EUR60 million investment from EIF 
 
Brussels, 23/01/2024 - Expansion Ventures, a pan European private venture capital company dedicated to Europe's rising 
New Space and New Air Mobility sectors announces the launch of its first closing operations for its fund Expansion, 
with an initial tranche of EUR100 million. 
Based in Paris and Stockholm, Expansion has been cofounded by experienced entrepreneurs and aerospace experts Charles 
Beigbeder, Ted Elvhage, Sandra Budimir and Ulf Palmnäs and by French investment management company Audacia which has 
incubated this initiative through its deeptech program. 
The fund has garnered support from prominent investors, including the European Investment Fund (EIF) which has 
announced a significant investment commitment of EUR60 million into Expansion, leveraging the CASSINI funding facility of 
the European Commission, and the support of French industrial families and institutional investors. 
EIF commitment represents a significant milestone for Expansion and reaffirms its role as a supporter of European New 
Space and New Air Mobility industries. Europe benefits of an outstanding academical excellency, hosting many 
international industrial champions, but is still lagging to the US in terms of Venture Capital resources with USD6 bn 
invested in the new space industry in the US vs USD1 bn in Europe in 2022, according to ESPI. 
Expansion, with the support of EIF, aims at reducing that gap, by providing financing and expertise to the best 
European entrepreneurs in this sector. With this first closing, Expansion joins the funds supported by the Commission's 
initiative CASSINI, designed to support the growth of New Space companies in the EU. 
There is a buoyant new space ecosystem in Europe with a lot of promising startups that need backing from Investment 
funds to be able to compete globally. Today already more than 10% of the EU GDP is enabled by space technologies 
according to EU commission; and start-ups Expansion plans to invest in will further bring benefit to European citizens, 
companies and 
governments. 
With this first closing, the Expansion fund will be one of the largest funds in Europe dedicated to these sectors to 
supporting ambitious entrepreneurs across Europe with 13 investments made to date. 
Expansion targets a final closing of EUR300 million investing from early stage up to series A and B with a portfolio of 
40 companies. This 1st closing will enhance the fund's financial capacity to invest in new companies and reinvest in 
the subsequent rounds of its portfolio companies. 
Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of Audacia and General partner of Expansion: 
" Sandra, Ted, Ulf and I are grateful to EIF and CASSINI initiative to anchor Expansion, proud to bring to it the work 
done so far, and glad to reach this size milestone that will give us the means to foster innovation and sovereignty 
within European New Space and New Air Mobility technologies." 
Marjut Falkstedt, EIF Chief Executive: 
"Working alongside the European Commission to support Expansion Ventures' investments in the highly innovative field of 
space technologies and new air mobility solutions is entirely in line with the EIF's strategic objectives. This is a 
key area for European sovereignty and strategic autonomy, with a crucial need for funding to stay in the race and close 
the gap with strong 
competition from outside Europe. The resources made available to Expansion will enable it to invest rapidly in 
start-ups that have already been identified, and thus contribute to the development of these important sectors of the 
European economy. " 
The team has identified 480 companies, follows more than 280 companies, and has already invested into 13. Thanks to 
this work, Expansion will benefit from a jump start thanks to this warehousing structure which started to deploy 
capital since end of 2021, allowing the team to express their strategy by pursuing investments in the following keys 
areas of New Space and 
New Air Mobility. 
Expansion's investment key aeras and portfolio up to date: 
. Micro-launchers: Latitude & HyPrSpace 
. Satellites constellations (manufacturing & operations): ReOrbit 
. Space data exploitation (Earth Observation, Navigation and Telecommunications): Miratlas 
. In-orbit services (incl. in-space cargo and propulsion): Space Cargo Unlimited, The Exploration Company, ION-X & 
Arkadia 
. Space Situational Awareness: Aldoria & Look-up Space 
. Space tourism: Zephalto 
. Decarbonized aviation: Ascendance Flight Technologies 
. Drones: EOS Technologies 
. Materials, components, sub-systems, systems, and software with specific use-cases in Aerospace and Defense 
industries. 
For more information about Expansion and its initiatives in the New Space and New Space Mobility sectors, please visit 
https://www.expansion-vc.eu/ 
About Audacia: Founded in 2006 by Charles Beigbeder, Audacia is an independent private equity firm specialized in three 
businesses: Growth in high-growth SMEs, Real Estate focused on Coliving, and Innovation focused on disruptive 
technologies. Since its creation, Audacia has invested in over 350 companies. 
Contact: Éléonore de Rose - eleonore.derose@audacia.fr - +33 6 62 64 40 53 
About EIF: The European Investment Fund (EIF) is a financial institution that is part of the European Investment Bank 
Group (EIB Group). Its main mission is to support European micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by 
supporting their access to finance and venture capital. The EIF is also active in supporting climate and infrastructure 
fund investments with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. In this role, the EIF pursues the objectives of 
the European Union to support innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment. 
Contact: Christophe Alix - c.alix@eib.org - +33 6 11 81 30 99 
Website: www.eib.org/press - Press Office: +35 2 43 79 21 000 - press@eib.org 
About CASSINI: European Commission launched the CASSINI initiative in 2021 to provide a better environment for 
space-based entrepreneurs and SMEs to thrive in. CASSINI focuses on the two crucial factors for creating a healthy and 
dynamic space industry: achieving faster commercial growth and raising more investment capital. Key actions in 
2024-2027 include: 
. Assisting companies to increase commercial revenue through CASSINI Business Accelerator. 
. Providing a larger pool of VC investors with a larger investment capacity, through CASSINI Investment Facility and 
InvestEU. 
. Enabling EIB and private banks to become active lenders to space companies, through InvestEU and targeted workshops. 
. Expanding the matchmaking arena for space businesses through CASSINI Matchmaking. 
. Providing anchor customer contracts through business-friendly procurement. Using programmes like Copernicus 
Contributing Missions and IRIS2 to create more opportunities for public contracts. 
Source ESPI report: https://www.espi.or.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/ESPI-Report-85-Space-Venture-Europe.pdf 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: AUDACIA - PR EXPANSION closing 2024 - 23.01.2024 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Audacia SAS 
         58 rue d'Hauteville 
         75010 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     eleonore.derose@audacia.fr 
ISIN:      FR00140059B5 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1820445 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1820445 23-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.