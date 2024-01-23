BIOCERA-VET (whole line) units sold are up 99% Year-on-Year up 27% Quarter-over-Quarter in Q4 2023; they are up 90% Year-on-Year for H2 2023

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA unit sales up 145% Year-on-Year for H2 2023 and up 38% Quarter-over-Quarter in Q4 2023

Regulatory News:

TheraVet(ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces significant sales progression for its BIOCERA-VET product range in the 4th quarter of 2023 year-on-year and quarter over quarter.

The number of BIOCERA-VET units sold increased 99% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 and 27% as compared to the third quarter of 2023. Over the second half of 2023, BIOCERA-VETunits sold progressed 90% as compared to the same period of 2022.

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY1 accounted for 80% of the units sold and BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU for the remaining 20%. As for the third quarter, BONE SURGERY RTU 3x1cc and OSTEOSARCOMA RTU 2x12cc have significantly contributed to these figures. BIOCERA-VET COMBO CLEAN launched in Europe and United-States in May and October 2023 respectively already accounted for 5% of a total unit sold in 2023. In the 4th quarter of 2023, BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY unit sales were up 101% compared to the same period of 2022 and up 24% compared to previous quarter; they increased 80% over 2H 2023 as compared to H2 2022.

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU sales increased 145% Year-on-Year over the second half of 2023, and 38% Quarter-over-Quarter for the 4th quarter 2023.

Rapidly progressing, North America (USA and Canada) represents 21% of the units sold over the 2H 2023 (vs. 12% in H2 2022).

As communicated, the Company continued its important commercial efforts during the last quarter 2023 resulting in a continue progression of the sales.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, stated: "The very good figures of fourth quarter 2023 confirm the positive sales dynamic reported for the previous quarter. Our commercial and marketing efforts resulted in significant progression of the sales. The Company took advantage of this positive trend to continue the expansion of the distribution in Europe already started with Italy and Germany recently but also on expanding its product portfolio in 2024."

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

__________________________________

1 BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY (BS) line includes 6 references: BS RTU 1cc, BS RTU 3cc, BS RTU 3*1cc, Granules, Smartgraft and COMBO CLEAN products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122913627/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Théo Martin Nicolas Fossiez

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

NewCap Belgique

Press Relations

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@thera.vet

Tel: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52