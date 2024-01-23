Laminate Medical Technologies: First Implantation of VasQ External Support Device in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first implantation of the VasQ external support device in Greece was successfully performed by Dr. Alexandros Mallios at Henry Dunant Hospital Center in Athens, Greece. Dr. Mallios, Director of Vascular Access at GH Paris St Joseph and Chief of Vascular Surgery at CH Chartres is collaborating with Dr. Chantzantonis of the Henry Dunant Center under the leadership of center CEO Mr. Charamis. As a visiting surgeon, Dr. Mallios worked with the center's physicians to introduce VasQ to patients served by the Henry Dunant Hospital Center.

VasQ, developed by Laminate Medical Technologies, is a groundbreaking technology that is the only device designed and marketed to improve surgical fistula outcomes from the point of creation. The device is unique in that it is implanted around the artery-vein connection to provide permanent external support to the mobilized venous segment, which is the typical site of early fistula failure. The device reinforces the vessels against excessive wall tension and promotes a more stable flow profile compared to unsupported fistulas.

"International collaboration between care providers and industry partners is key for raising the standard of care in vascular access with innovations like VasQ for End-Stage Renal Disease patients, not just in Greece, but around the world." said Dr. Mallios about the landmark case.

Laminate CEO Tammy Gilon expressed her enthusiasm for the successful inaugural VasQ case in Greece. Gilon stated, "We take pride in introducing Laminate's cutting-edge technology to more regions around the world and are happy to serve the End-Stage Renal Disease community in Greece. We eagerly anticipate extending the benefits of VasQ globally."

About Laminate Medical Technologies

Founded in 2012 by Tammy Gilon and Dr. Eyal Orion, Laminate Medical Technologies is committed to advancing arteriovenous fistula (AVF) function for hemodialysis patients. Building on the success of VasQ, the company is actively engaged in the development of additional devices designed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by AVF patients.

