Das Instrument 26M US60468T1051 MIRATI THERAPEUTICS DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.01.2024

The instrument 26M US60468T1051 MIRATI THERAPEUTICS DL-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2024



Das Instrument 8X6 NL0015000F82 ENERGY TRANS.PARTS EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.01.2024

The instrument 8X6 NL0015000F82 ENERGY TRANS.PARTS EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 24.01.2024

