Sunstall has developed a vertical PV system that facilitates energy production in space-limited areas. It is the first system of its kind to secure certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for the US marketFrom pv magazine USA Sunstall has announced that UL has certified Sunzaun, its new vertical PV mounting system. Sunzaun has met UL2703 standards, making it the first vertical solar mounting system to achieve such certification for safety and reliability in the United States. The vertical configuration of the Sunzaun system saves space, allowing for energy production in limited spaces. ...

