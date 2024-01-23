



Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG



Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG

ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 23.01.2024

Kursziel: 1.20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Annual portfolio revaluation in line with expectations

Yesterday, DEMIRE published an ad-hoc following a draft valuation from Savills. The external surveyor is currently performing the annual valuation of DEMIRE's investment properties as of 31 December '23. Based on the draft, the company currently expects that the fair value of the investment properties will decline by 12-14% on a like-for-like basis, translating into an absolute devaluation in the range of EUR 127-154m. This compares to our estimate of a EUR 135m like-for-like devaluation.



In light of the ongoing general market headwinds, especially in the office market (59% of DEMIRE's portfolio), this does not come as a surprise and should have been expected by the market. Notably, this does not include any transaction-related devaluations, e.g. properties sold below book value. As of 9M '23 those stood at EUR -12.9m (eNuW FY '24: EUR -30m).

Despite the significant yoy decline in value, we do not expect that the valuation-trough has been reached yet, as we conservatively estimate another slight devaluation of 5% in FY '24e. Although the office investment market has shown a sequential improvement in Q4 (+12% volume qoq), this happened on very low levels (c. 25% below the 10y average). In combination with a struggling general economy, we hence expect headwinds to remain, especially in B-locations, throughout 2024, although the pressure should be easing.



Importantly, the company's operations and hence the FY guidance are not effected, as management continues to expect rental income of EUR 78-80m (eNuW: EUR 79.4m) and FFO of EUR 35-37m (eNuW: 35.7m).

That said, managements main focus remains on the refinancing of the company's EUR 499 corporate bond, which is going to mature in October. As outlined in our previous update, a solution looks set to be announced in the course of Q1 as talks with bondholders are progressing.

Although uncertainty remains high, the cash inflow from the disposal as well as an easing interest rate environment following declining swap rates, the tide has turned a bit towards DEMIRE's favor again, in our view.

Still, as visibility continues to be low regarding the outcome of the refinancing process, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.20 based on NAV and DDM.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28723.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

