SeedBlink mobilizes €342M in startup investing over 4 years, fueling growth in European tech sector

In 2023, SeedBlink marked its most active year with 53 deals raised by European startups across 20 different tech-verticals.

The platform reports over €815M in asset ownership and €342M in startup investing mobilized for over 250 companies from 15 countries in 4 years.

BUCHAREST, Romania, Jan. 23, 2024, Europe's tech-focused venture investment and equity management platform, marks down the most active year of activity in 2023 with 59 deals raised by the next European superstars, including FLOWX.AI, Dronamics and Alcatraz AI, across 20 different tech-verticals. Celebrating 4 years of activity in the European ecosystem, the platform reports over €815M in asset ownership and €342M in startup investing mobilized for over 250 companies from 15 countries with €67M raised through SeedBlink's community of investors since launch.

The platform now provides 3 main types of investment rounds, including VC-backed rounds, Syndicates and Community Stars, for startups from pre-seed to Series B with investment ranges from €50k to €2M. In 2023, the largest share of rounds is for Seed funding (41%), while top 5 funded verticals based on mobilized amount are Enterprise SaaS (€67M), AI/ML (€55M), FinTech (€9M), Marketplace (€8.5M) and MedTech (€5.5M).

The largest investor portfolios value on SeedBlink is over €900,000 with 49 investments, the average being €6,200 for a retail investor and €44,000 for a sophisticated investor with 25% of all portfolios including 5 or more companies.

"Rising inflation, volatile public markets, a looming global recession, unfortunate international wars, and more have restricted post-pandemic recoveries. But, despite these significant headwinds, SeedBlink has continued to support some of the most innovative startups in Europe that are building the products and services that will shape the world of tomorrow," states Andrei Dudoiu, President of BoD at SeedBlink.

"Collaborating with SeedBlink on our financing rounds has been an incredibly smooth and easy step in our growth trajectory. We appreciated their flexibility and proactive support as co-investors, leveraging their strong network and syndication infrastructure which helped us consolidate both institutional and private investors," shares Ioan Iacob, CEO of FLOWX.AI.

Equity management platform Nimity onboarded more than 8,000 company representatives and stakeholders, registering over 1,700 companies' cap tables implemented and over 500 ESOP beneficiaries on the platform since its launch in June. This moment marked SeedBlink becoming the only European platform offering financing, equity management, and secondaries for private equity on a unified platform.

"We enter 2024 with an even greater focus on making equity ownership simpler and more empowering for everyone. Looking ahead to 2024, exciting things await. This year is expected to be a better year for tech startups due to three core reasons: a growth rebound, potential increases in venture capital investment, and an optimistic IPO market," adds Carmen Sebe, CEO SeedBlink.

Read the full report herefor more information on SeedBlink's impact on the European tech startup ecosystem as it celebrates 4 years of activity.

About SeedBlink

SeedBlink's mission is to simplify and grow equity ownership in Europe. Through its range of products, financial services, and extensive network, it offers an equity management and tech-focused venture investment platform that enables European startups and their stakeholders to access, manage, and trade equity.

SeedBlink SA is registered in the Register of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6335897-b39c-4d2a-96b7-8320c01d8afe