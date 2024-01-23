The Netherlands-based home and office energy specialist raised capital to expand its offering into Italy, Spain, France, and Scandinavia. It is already active in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.Soly, a Dutch developer of software and services that enable the adoption of solar panels, batteries and electric vehicle charging in the residential and small business market, has raised €30 million to finance expansion into Italy, Spain, France, and Scandinavia. Soly, which is already active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, and the U.K., has just ...

