Milan Vidojevic Latest in Series of Hires Bolstering International Team

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.18 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, announced today that Milan Vidojevic has joined NTAM as Director, Quantitative Solutions, International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123372586/en/

Milan Vidojevic has joined Northern Trust Asset Management as Director, Quantitative Solutions, International. (Photo: Business Wire)

This appointment is part of a series of new hires by NTAM, bolstering its growing international quantitative solutions team to continue creating tailored investment strategies for existing and new clients.

"Milan's appointment demonstrates our commitment to our quantitative strategies business as we expand our footprint internationally," Michael Hunstad, Deputy Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and CIO of global equities at NTAM, said. "With deep experience in factor investing and developing quantitative solutions for sophisticated institutional clients, Milan will drive forward our Global quantitative hub by supporting existing clients and developing strategic relationships with prospective partners."

Vidojevic was most recently client portfolio manager and senior quantitative researcher at Robeco. He holds a Ph.D. in finance from Vrije University Amsterdam and his research on factor premia and qualitative portfolio management has been published in the Journal of Empirical Finance, the Journal of Alternative Investments and the Journal of Portfolio Management.

Additionally, Bart van Vliet joins NTAM in Amsterdam as Quantitative Solutions Associate, International. Previously, he was client portfolio manager for quantitative equity strategies at Robeco. Bart is currently a Ph.D. student in factor investing at the Erasmus University, Rotterdam and has written several thought-leadership papers on factor premia.

These appointments follow the recent hiring of Guido Baltussen Ph.D. as Head of Quantitative Strategies, International. Both Vidojevic and van Vliet report to Baltussen.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.18 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123372586/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+44 (0) 207 982 1016

Sa777@ntrs.com

US Canada Contact:

Joanne Zalatoris

+1 (312) 900-3462

jz79@ntrs.com