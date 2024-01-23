AQMetrics Ltd: AQMetrics and CMC Markets forge strategic partnership in MiFID II Transaction Reporting

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions, is delighted to announce a ground-breaking partnership with CMC Markets, a global leader in financial services. This collaboration is set to redefine MiFID II Transaction Reporting with a focus on superior customer support, cutting-edge technology features, and unparalleled regulatory expertise.

The synergy between CMC Markets' market-leading position and AQMetrics' innovative regulatory technology solutions set the stage for a transformative approach to MiFID II compliance.

Customer Support Model:

The partnership introduces a customer support model that goes beyond industry standards. Clients can expect dedicated support teams, personalised assistance, and proactive engagement throughout their compliance journey. "In today's dynamic financial landscape, having a partner that goes above and beyond in terms of client support is paramount. AQMetrics' customer-centric approach is a game-changer" said Adrian Gill, Group Head of Regulatory Operations at CMC Markets.

Technology Features:

The collaboration integrates AQMetrics' cutting-edge technology seamlessly into CMC Markets' operations. The platform offers advanced reporting capabilities, real-time monitoring, and customisable dashboards, providing clients with a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for MiFID II Transaction Reporting. "AQMetrics has proven to be an exceptional partner, providing CMC Markets with a full spectrum of technology solutions, including a host of valuable extra features that significantly enhance our MiFID II Transaction Reporting capabilities. In our pursuit of excellence, technological innovation is a cornerstone" stated Neil Vinall, Head of Operations at CMC Markets.

Regulatory Expertise:

With regulatory requirements becoming increasingly complex, the partnership places a strong emphasis on regulatory expertise. AQMetrics brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, ensuring that CMC Markets and its clients stay ahead of regulatory changes and requirements. "AQMetrics has demonstrated robust regulatory expertise, aligning seamlessly with CMC Markets' commitment to compliance excellence" affirmed Adam Harris, Regulatory Reporting Manager at CMC Markets.

Both CMC Markets and AQMetrics are confident that this partnership will set new industry standards for MiFID II Transaction Reporting. The collaboration aims to provide a seamless and efficient solution for financial institutions navigating the complexities of regulatory reporting. "I am truly thrilled to welcome CMC Markets on board and look forward to fostering a successful and lasting partnership" added Olivier Halimi, General Manager at AQMetrics.

About CMC Markets:

CMC Markets is a global leader in online trading, providing a wide range of financial instruments to traders and investors worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and client success, CMC Markets has earned a reputation for excellence in the financial services industry.

For more information, visit cmcmarkets.com

About AQMetrics:

AQMetrics is a leading provider of regulatory technology, specialising in innovative solutions for financial institutions navigating complex regulatory landscapes. With a focus on technology, expertise, and client success, AQMetrics empowers organisations to meet their regulatory obligations with confidence.

For more information, visit aqmetrics.com

