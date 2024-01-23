Clever Announces 'Clever GO', Surpasses 3 Billion Clever Badge Logins Globally

Now, more students globally will be able to quickly access devices and learning applications with the flash of a secure physical passcode.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever , the platform providing secure, seamless access to learning applications for 100,000 schools worldwide, today announced Clever GO, a simple, secure solution for students to instantly log into Chromebooks and popular digital learning applications using Clever Badges, a physical passcode that's similar to a QR code.

Clever GO, now available globally and currently used by schools in Europe and Australia, enables students to use single sign-on to access their Chromebooks and digital learning applications in a single portal. With Clever GO, young learners can securely access a world of learning - no typing, passwords, or delays. Plus, schools can set up Clever GO within less than a day, and students can spend more time learning and less time logging in.

"Schools tell us that removing the login barrier makes it possible to complete their entire lesson, rather than just pieces of it. When students can log in quickly and securely, the classroom experience becomes even more impactful. Clever GO removes that login barrier, and we want to connect every student globally to a world of learning," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever.

Students lose valuable learning time in the classroom when attempting to remember and type usernames and passwords to log in to their education technology applications. That's why Clever launched Clever Badges to help students and teachers immediately jump into digital learning. To date, there have been over 3 billion secure, Clever Badge logins and classrooms have regained thousands of hours of learning. Now, educators worldwide can enable safe, quick student logins into Chromebooks and digital learning applications with Clever GO.

"I've been using Clever GO and it's been a lifesaver. Instead of spending the entire lesson trying to get everyone logged in, all it takes is a few seconds and the pupils are ready to go!", said Simon Lewis, a primary school principal in Carlow, Ireland.

"With Clever GO, there's no longer that dread of a half hour to log in. Before using Clever Badges, we could only get through 5% of our digital lessons. With the login challenge resolved, we can complete 100% of the unit," said Ashleigh Hopkins, a year 1 teacher in New Longton, England.

Clever GO is available worldwide, along with Clever's full suite of identity and access solutions for Chromebooks and Windows. Schools can sign up for Clever GO from Clever's global partner network or directly from Clever here .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to connect every student to a world of learning. More than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools use Clever to power secure digital learning experiences. And, with Clever's layered security solutions, K-12 schools can protect district access and identities for all staff, teachers, and students. With a secure platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, Clever is committed to advancing education with technology that works for students everywhere. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has an office in San Francisco, CA, but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

