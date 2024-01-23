New South Wales electricity distributor Ausgrid is exploring the potential of solar-powered microgrids to enhance energy security for communities during extreme weather events.From pv magazine Australia Ausgrid has started the delivery of its first PV-powered microgrid, which has been designed to provide off-network power supplies to key business and community services in the town of Merriwa, New South Wales. The low-voltage connected microgrid, which is being delivered in partnership with Queensland government-owned energy services business Yurika, will include small-scale power generation, a ...

