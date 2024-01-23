Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 23 January 2024 Edison issues update on Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT): Strong revaluation boost from Futura Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) has reported a strong 16.3% NAV increase in its end-December 2023 monthly update (reducing the FY23 NAV decline to 6.3%), following its year-end portfolio valuations update. The key driver was a c 47% revaluation of Futura Resources, BSRT's largest holding, which owns two coking coal mines in Australia. This follows the successful financing in September 2023, which allowed Futura to advance its Wilton mine to production. At the last closing price, BSRT shares are trading at a 44% discount to its unaudited end-2023 NAV. The cement producer Cemos was revalued by 14% to reflect part of the expected benefit from commencing a compact calcination unit to produce its own clinker (a key input, making up c 70% of production costs) later this year. Cemos believes that this could potentially double the company's EBITDA while providing better security of clinker supply. Other major portfolio changes include a 37% reduction in the fair value of Kanga Potash and a c 19% upward revaluation of Nussir based on the change in comparable listed companies. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



