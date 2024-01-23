Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Die ultimative Wunderwaffe gegen den globalen Nahrungsmittel-Mangel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
23.01.24
12:07 Uhr
0,252 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2024 | 07:36
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Ex. reverse share split today

Oslo, Norway, 23 January 2024

Issuer name: Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Ex. date: 23 January 2024

Type of corporate action: Reverse share split

Other information: Ten (10) old shares of par value NOK 0.50 give one (1) new share of par value NOK 5.00. The new ISIN for the shares is NO0013119255.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.



Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.