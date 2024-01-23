EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Projects in 2023
Woking, UK, January 23, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has signed a record number of new small on-site projects during 2023, its fourth consecutive year of growth.
Linde signed 53 new small on-site projects with capex totaling $270 million for the supply of nitrogen and oxygen during 2023. Small on-site projects use Linde's proprietary ECOVAR® technology, which is designed to be highly efficient, flexible and reliable while helping customers minimize their environmental impact.
The demand for Linde's NITRONTM on-site nitrogen plants was across multiple sectors, including battery storage for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, glass and metals comprised a significant proportion of Linde's next generation VITRON®on-site oxygen plant projects. Linde's portfolio of oxy-fuel applications reduces customers' fuel consumption and emissions, playing a key role in these project wins.
"Linde's proprietary small on-site technology enables our customers to be more efficient and sustainable across diverse end markets," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "In addition to record small on-site project wins, Linde's modular multi-plant solutions are popular with customers for enhanced operational flexibility and lower costs."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com
23.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1820357
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1820357 23.01.2024 CET/CEST