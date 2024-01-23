Netcracker Recognized for Delivering Innovative Monetization Capabilities to Help Operators Become Techcos

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received a Global Telecoms (Glotel) Award from Telecoms.com for advancements in 5G monetization. The award recognizes Netcracker's efforts in helping communications service providers (CSPs) move beyond connectivity to monetizing quality of service and experiences such as those provided by partners and other innovative use cases.

Netcracker Digital BSS, including Convergent Charging System (CCS), Revenue Management, Customer Management and Partner Management, gives CSPs the tools to take advantage of new monetization opportunities by quickly adapting to any service, business model or use case and supporting complex real-time pricing based on any attribute. Netcracker CCS enables efficient monetization of a number of critical use cases, including charging based on a wide range of usage- and network slice-related parameters (latency, throughput, mobility, coverage area, activation/deactivation); charging for edge infrastructure resources; and charging for non-telecom multi-partner services such as AR/VR, cloud gaming and more.

"Monetizing 5G remains a significant challenge for the telecom industry," said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. "In winning this award for its Convergent Charging System at the recent Glotels, Netcracker has been recognized by its peers as leading the charge towards unlocking the new revenue opportunities of 5G. I congratulate Netcracker on finishing at the top of a very competitive field."

"We are honored to receive this award from Telecoms.com as we continue to help our customers evolve and transform into techcos, including opening up new revenue streams," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "Netcracker strives to provide innovative solutions that are able to adapt to the market and remain competitive as the industry continues to rapidly grow and change."

