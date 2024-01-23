FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: OSS and FLYHT Expand Relationship with the Design and Manufacturing of 5G Enabled AFIRS Edge Solution

OSS to Lead Hardware Design and Manufacture of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions' New Aircraft Interface Device and Health Monitoring System - World's First Wireless Quick Access Recorder with 5G Mobile Wireless for Real-time Remote Access

ESCONDIDO, CA and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCQX:FLYLF)(TSXV:FLY) today announced the commencement of a multi-year design and manufacturing collaboration for FLYHT's automated flight information reporting systems (AFIRS) Edge family, including its new AFIRS Edge+. The expanded relationship ensures that FLYHT has access to OSS's scaled capabilities as it launches the aviation industry's first-to-market 5G-enabled avionics solutions.

The AFIRS Edge is an aircraft interface device (AID), connecting aircraft data with EFB applications and providing airlines with Wireless Quick Access (WQAR) capabilities, all while serving as a gateway on the aircraft for critical real-time information and onboard data storage. The Edge also serves as a data port for FLYHT's actionable intelligence services, such as fuel management, aircraft health monitoring, real-time engine data reporting and airport gate performance monitoring. Rendering of AFIRS Edge+

Further, when coupled with a real-time IP satellite connection, the Edge enables weather data customers to work with airlines to implement FLYHT's Aircraft Based Observations (ABO) weather systems and solutions. ABO can include water vapor humidity data for enabling enhanced weather forecasting capabilities.

"We chose OSS as our manufacturing partner for our AFIRS Edge systems because of their proven capabilities in ruggedizing commercial aerospace devices and expertise in rugged edge solutions for AI, sensor processing and sensor fusion," stated FLYHT President and Interim CEO, Kent Jacobs. "We also want to leverage OSS's expertise in the design, development, integration, testing and manufacturing of new products like our AFIRS Edge+ which can enable faster time-to-market."

For OSS, the design and manufacturing engagement with FLYHT is valued at a minimum of US$6 million over the initial five-year term. OSS expects to begin production and shipments of AFIRS Edge+ in the second quarter of 2024.

"This major win builds upon OSS being a long-time provider of embedded compute and storage technology for FLYHT's flight safety equipment and networking prototypes," noted OSS VP of Sales, Robert Kalebaugh. "Our selection by an industry leader like FLYHT represents a strong validation of our design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, as well as the comprehensive customer service that we have delivered to FLYHT over the years."

OSS CEO Mike Knowles commented: "This multi-year engagement expands our position in commercial aerospace, and further strengthens our technology development and manufacturing platform. Furthering our relationship with FLYHT as a long-standing valued partner underscores our commitment to aviation safety and delivering mission-critical performance without compromise for this important industry."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation.

For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.



OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.



OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although management of the companies believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The companies cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the companies, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions, industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. In addition the foregoing, risks relevant to One Stop Systems also include those risks described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The companies undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

