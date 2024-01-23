Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana scheme for residential PV. Indian households could technically deploy more than 640 GW of rooftop solar under the program.From pv magazine India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana scheme, under which 10 million households could install rooftop solar. The program will reduce electricity bills for the poor and middle class, while also making India self-reliant in the field of energy. "The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government ...

