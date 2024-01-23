Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces Lumacyn Clarifying Mist, an All Natural, Over-the-Counter Skincare Product for Daily Use

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, today announced the launch of LumacynTM Clarifying Mist direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States.

Lumacyn Clarifying Mist is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial spray that calms irritated skin using Sonoma's patented stabilized hypochlorous acid. As a daily use toner, Lumacyn is specially formulated to soothe the skin, reduce redness and irritation, and manage blemishes by reducing infection. Lumacyn is all-natural, pH balanced, free of fragrances and additives, and safe for all ages and skin types.

"We are excited to launch this premium skincare product that will allow consumers to experience the healing properties of our Microcyn technology as part of their daily skin routine. As the benefits of hypochlorous acid become more widely known, we are pleased that we can offer a highly effective and safe product using our patented stabilized formation. Sonoma has over 20 years of experience developing HOCl products that are clinically proven to diminish redness, irritation and inflammation," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "Lumacyn can be used as part of any skin care regimen to cleanse, replenish and promote healthy-looking skin."

Lumacyn is available to consumers through our website and on Amazon. For more information or to order Lumacyn Clarifying Mist, visit our website at https://otc.sonomapharma.com/products/lumacyn-clarifying-mist or contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company has its corporate headquarters in Boulder, Colorado as well as manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "aim," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the recent pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn® and LumacynTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

