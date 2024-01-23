ARway Corporation: ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

New episode of CEO Experience Podcast Highlights Apple Vision Pro x ARway

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AI Safer, the esteemed Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing visitor experiences at museums and tourist attractions across Saudi Arabia through state-of-the-art AR navigation technology.

AI Safer, renowned for its commitment to innovative and safe technological solutions in the realm of arts and culture, has chosen ARway for its expertise in creating immersive and interactive AR environments. This contract will see the integration of ARway's cutting-edge navigation technology in key cultural sites, offering visitors a unique, engaging, and educational experience.

ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "ARway is excited to partner with AI Safer and The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts to bring our advanced AR navigation to the rich cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia. Our technology will enable visitors to explore museums and attractions in an entirely new way, making each visit more informative, interactive, and enjoyable. This deal truly showcases the global scale of our technology and the continued increase in demand we've been seeing throughout the world for various use cases and industries."

The implementation of ARway's navigation technology is set to begin in March 2024.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of the cultural sector and the enhancement of the tourism experience. The AR navigation system will guide visitors through various exhibits and points of interest, providing contextual information and interactive elements to deepen their understanding and appreciation of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage.

Apple Vision Pro

In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.

Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: "The long awaited Apple AR glasses are here! We have been waiting for this moment since 2019 and I'm extremely excited to announce that it has finally arrived. I see this as an enormous opportunity for early investors to participate in the next big thing… augmented reality and spatial computing technology. ARway is purpose built for the Vision Pro Launch. "The consumer adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a new market opportunity for ARway's technology as the Company is a software solution provider for the Apple Vision Pro. ARway.ai's use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company's vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.

Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

A new episode of the Public Company CEO Experience podcast is now available!

Episode 6: ARway.ai Update on Apple Vision Pro Launch

Click here to listen

In this episode, CEO Evan Gappelberg provides a progress report on ARway.ai, as well as what the imminent launch of Apple Vision Pro will mean for the company going forward. As the Apple launch is only weeks away from the recording of this episode, Evan also provides additional detail around the ARway.ai patented augmented reality spatial computing platform, increased adoption rates across a growing customer portfolio, and how the company is well poised to be the leader in indoor wayfinding.

About the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai.

From groundbreaking technological advancements to key industry updates, the podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of the AR and AI technology landscape and its potential impact on various sectors.

Nextech3D.ai invites professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to tune in to "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" for an immersive journey into the world of public company leadership. With each episode, listeners will gain invaluable perspectives and knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience



About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

