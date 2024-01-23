Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.01.2024
PR Newswire
23.01.2024 | 13:48
ThinkMarkets' Position as a Fintech Leader Reinforced by Innovation Award for Traders' Gym

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated, multi-asset online trading firm, is pleased to announce another significant milestone in its journey towards innovation. Traders' Gym, the advanced backtesting tool exclusively available as a standout feature on ThinkTrader web, has been conferred the prestigious 'Innovation Award' by ForexBrokers. This acknowledgment serves as a powerful testament to ThinkMarkets' unwavering commitment to technological advancement in the trading sector.

Traders' Gym is ingeniously designed to cater to both novice and seasoned traders. It offers a robust, risk-free environment where traders can harness real historical market data to simulate and refine their trading strategies. This platform uniquely blends historical analysis with real-time market strategy development, offering a comprehensive tool for traders to enhance their decision-making skills and strategic acumen.

The award from ForexBrokers is not just an accolade but a clear indicator of the company's persistent drive towards integrating cutting-edge technology in trading. ThinkMarkets' innovation is not just about introducing new tools but about revolutionizing the entire trading experience. Traders' Gym exemplifies this philosophy, offering an environment where traders can experiment and learn without the stress of real-world financial risks. It represents a significant leap in trading technology, moving beyond mere transactional capabilities to a more holistic, educational, and strategy-driven approach.

Speaking on the occasion, Nauman Anees, CEO & Co-Founder of ThinkMarkets commented, "We are immensely proud to receive this accolade for Traders' Gym. It validates our vision of delivering a superior trading experience to our clients. We have consistently demonstrated our ability to stay ahead of the curve, offering our clients innovative solutions that redefine the norms of online trading. Our journey doesn't end here; we are constantly evolving and looking forward to introducing more such groundbreaking features that empower our traders."

Learn more about Traders' Gym by clicking here

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, please visit ThinkMarkets website here.

Media Contact: Email: pr@thinkmarkets.com; Contact No: +44 (0)20 3514 2374

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkmarkets-position-as-a-fintech-leader-reinforced-by-innovation-award-for-traders-gym-302041940.html

