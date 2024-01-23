Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Agreement with Distributor for VKIN-Ozone Proprietary Waste Treatment System

Territories Include Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, and French speaking countries of West Africa

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simson-Maxwell Ltd. ("Simson-Maxwell"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc., a company wholly-owned by Camber, entered into a Manufacturer's Representative Agreement ("MRA") with BOX 03 International S.A. ("BOX 03") pursuant to which BOX 03 was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Viking Ozone Technology, LLC's ("Viking Ozone") proprietary ozone waste treatment systems in Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, and French speaking countries of West Africa.

BOX 03 provides consultancy and project management services to various end-users of waste treatment systems, with particular emphasis on advising and supporting globally-recognized companies engaged in the business of treating and disposing of medical waste in Europe and abroad.

Daryl Kruper, Chairman of Simson-Maxwell, stated "We are extremely pleased to expand our footprint in Europe and West Africa, and to align ourselves with an organization that is as equally committed to offering waste processing companies and others with the most advanced technology in the marketplace to assist with their waste-treatment challenges."

James Doris, President and CEO of Camber, commented "I am proud of our Viking Ozone team for formalizing this important relationship. They worked tirelessly for several months with representatives and certain clients of BOX 03 to establish what I believe will be a very successful framework with respect to the sale and service of our superior waste treatment system in these regions."

About Viking Ozone Technology

Viking Ozone offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's system reduces the amount of energy required to process waste, which conserves resources, lowers operating costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a cleaner, safer environment. The modular design and low profile allow for multiple configurations and savings for civil work at the site.

To learn more about Viking Ozone please visit https://vkin-ozone.com/.

About BOX 03

BOX 03 International S.A. is active in the field of healthcare, hygiene and environmental concern. Among other things, BOX O3 provides consultancy and project management services to various end-users of waste treatment systems, with particular emphasis on advising and supporting globally-recognized companies engaged in the business of treating and disposing of medical waste in Europe and abroad.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

