HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2024 - Comfiknit and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have commenced a three-years collaborative research project from January 2024.
The research will primarily focus on enhancing athletic performance and mitigating the risk of sports injuries, especially heat exhaustion, during endurance sporting events.
Hashtag: WellFashion SweatWicking Fabrics PrecisionFabrics Textile FabricsIntelligence SweatScience
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About ComfiknitComfiknit is a fabric innovator and spearhead of well fashion. We develop fabrics intelligence for skin microclimate management that makes our fabrics work in sync with human body for optimal performance of protection, moisturizing, healing and cooling.
Comfiknit presents a range of wellness-focused products: Active wear, Moisturizing Travel wear, Daily wear and Eczema-friendly clothing.
News Source: Media OutReach
23/01/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.