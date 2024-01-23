With so much of the space in United States cities allocated for parking, the dual pronged approach of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - production tax credits to drive investment in domestic manufacturing and investment tax credits to attract consumer-side investment - means solar canopies can make a huge contribution to the net zero drive.The unprecedented opportunity offered by the IRA, to invest in domestic clean energy production and investment, requires careful equilibrium, not only in terms of economic expansion through domestic production but also in line with the need to achieve federal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...