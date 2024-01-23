zvoove Group GmbH: zvoove acquires Planbition, the leading SaaS workforce management and planning platform for the temporary staffing industry

LOHNE, Germany, and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the leading software provider for the temporary staffing and cleaning industries in Europe, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Planbition, a highly flexible workforce management solution. This strategic move further solidifies zvoove's commitment to offering cutting-edge and innovative solutions to the temporary staffing industry.

Planbition is the leading, cloud-based workforce management solution in the Netherlands, serving customers such as YoungCapital, Olympia, Timing, Actief Werkt!, and Adecco worldwide. For many Fortune 500 companies, as well as smaller corporates, Planbition is the core platform for managing both their internal and external workforce. Customers use Planbition for planning and scheduling, time registration, as well as employee and customer self-service. The software seamlessly connects with any other ERP, payroll, and invoice platforms via standard APIs and interfaces.

By integrating Planbition into its solution portfolio, zvoove strengthens its existing end-to-end software platforms, providing customers with additional competitive advantages by streamlining and digitizing processes in planning and scheduling their internal and external workforce. With Pivoton, HelloFlex, RecruitNow, and now Planbition, zvoove has established the unrivaled number one front-to-back offering for the Dutch temp staffing industry.

zvoove CEO, Oliver Muhr, expresses his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Planbition to zvoove. Planbition's industry-leading solution, marquee customer base, and its focus on customer success align perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge end-to-end solutions to the temp staffing industry. With this acquisition, we will ultimately be able to offer all of our zvoove customers the leading workforce management and planning solution in all countries where zvoove operates."

Planbition's founder, Albert Schlangen, also shares his excitement about joining forces with zvoove, saying, "We are super excited to become part of zvoove. This transaction will enable us to expand our reach and ensure that our leading workforce management solution is utilized to its full potential worldwide. We look forward to contributing to zvoove's continued success in the temp staffing market and are excited to join zvoove's club of entrepreneurs with its cutting-edge solutions."

Paul van den Bosch, CEO of Pivoton, adds: "We have been working with Albert and his team for a long time to serve mutual customers, and Planbition is at the core of their operations. Adding Planbition to our offering in the Dutch market fulfills another important step in our mission to provide the leading end-to-end proposition to temp staffing agencies in the Netherlands."

Planbition has customers across 16 countries, and the acquisition will additionally see Planbition's product portfolio being offered in all European markets.

