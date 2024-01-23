Rumble, Inc.: Rumble Announces Public Launch of Rumble Studio

Rumble offers a best-in-class, all-in-one live-streaming product to all creators, and for all platforms.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today the public launch of its new live streaming tool, Rumble Studio. The product is now available to all Rumble users across Web, iOS, and Android.

The all-in-one tool for creators simplifies the live streaming experience for Rumble creators, allowing them to easily stream video to multiple platforms, invite guests, and engage with their audience. In addition, creators can access powerful video enhancement tools and integration across the Rumble ecosystem. Rumble Studio has easy-to-use integrations with Locals, YouTube, Twitch, X, and Facebook. In addition, users can stream to platforms like Kick.

"Rumble Studio not only offers live-streaming to all platforms at no cost to the creator but revolutionizes live-streaming monetization. With its one-of-a-kind features, I've never been more personally excited about a single product," said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of Rumble. "Imagine a world with live advertiser bidding, where creators fully endorse and tell their audiences to buy your product, all automated and in real-time. That's what Rumble Studio will do," he added.

"After a period in beta, we're excited to take this next step towards offering a best-in-class live-streaming experience," said Axel Ericsson, VP of Rumble Studio.

Dave Rubin, a user of Rumble Studio during the beta stage and the founder of the Rubin Report, said "Rumble Studio is democratizing the media landscape by allowing everyone to participate in shaping the narrative." David Freiheit, another beta user, said that "Rumble Studio is an amazing, intuitive, fully-integrated live-streaming studio platform that will effectively render obsolete all other alternatives. It is the next step in the RumbleTakeOver!"

Creators who would like to use Rumble Studio can learn more at studio.rumble.com . Rumble Studio (patent pending) can be downloaded here for Android and here for iOS.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .