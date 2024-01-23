Scandinavian Digital Expands Partnership With Tacton to Resell Tacton CPQ Across the Nordics and DACH Regions

Collaboration Enables Global Manufacturing and Engineering Firms to Increase Sales and Achieve Digital Transformation

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024, the leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote, a leading business consulting company that helps engineering companies achieve digital transformation, today announced that Scandinavian Digital is now an official reseller of Tacton CPQ , the No. 1 rated CPQ for manufacturers. The expanded partnership further strengthens the companies' commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for Design Automation and sales configuration across the Nordics, DACH, and other global regions.



Last year, Scandinavian Digital joined forces with Tacton to successfully deliver Tacton's Design Automation solutions - which support the full range of computer-aided design (CAD) systems including SolidWorks, Autodesk Inventor, and PTC Creo - to major companies in the Nordics, DACH regions and India. Building on this success, Scandinavian Digital is now expanding its reseller agreement with Tacton, adding Tacton CPQ to its portfolio of solutions and services. This strategic move allows Scandinavian Digital to offer a more comprehensive suite of products that enable engineering and manufacturing companies to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive higher profitability.

In today's competitive manufacturing landscape, customization and personalization are key to meeting customers' evolving demands. Manufacturing and engineering leaders are constantly seeking more efficient ways to configure complex products, manage intricate pricing structures, and ensure accuracy and speed in their sales and engineering processes. Tacton's Configure, Price, Quote software is the solution of choice for these challenges. Tacton CPQ software, deemed by major research firm Gartner as the leading CPQ for manufacturers, brings significant value to sales and engineering processes, particularly for companies that offer complex product or service offerings with numerous customizable options and pricing variables.

Tacton CPQ has been proven to deliver substantial gains for companies that implement it. With Tacton CPQ, manufacturers typically experience a 30% increase in sales volume and a 20% increase in profits. For more than 25 years, renowned global manufacturers such as Siemens, Xylem, ABB and many more have trusted Tacton CPQ to generate accurate quotes in minutes and close deals faster. Scandinavian Digital has already delivered numerous Tacton Design Automation models to major clients in the DACH and Nordics regions, solidifying its expertise in the field. By becoming a Tacton CPQ reseller, Scandinavian Digital can extend these benefits to companies across the region, helping them enhance their competitive positioning.

"Scandinavian Digital has been a strong partner for us over the years, bringing our Design Automation solutions to large manufacturers," said Viveka Tengö, Vice President Global Channel and Alliances at Tacton. "The successful implementations combined with an increasing demand in CPQ has resulted in including Tacton CPQ into Scandinavian Digital's portfolio. We look forward to the continued success of this partnership, as cutting-edge manufacturers and engineering firms across the Nordics, DACH region and India see the cost-cutting, operational efficiency, and profit-boosting benefits made possible by Tacton CPQ."

"I am thrilled about the continued success of our partnership with Tacton. Since its beginning in 2022, our collaboration has significantly empowered businesses by reselling Tacton's industry-leading Design Automation," said Simon Nielsen, CEO of Scandinavian Digital. "Extending this partnership marks an exciting milestone - our expert team's extensive experience in CPQ guarantees that we'll assist numerous companies in the Nordics, DACH, and India. The combination of CPQ and Design Automation has the power to be a game-changer for machinery manufacturers, our primary clients, ultimately setting us apart."

For more information about how Tacton and its global network of partners help manufacturers embrace digital transformation and ignite company growth, we invite you to visit:

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications (https://www.tacton.com/gartner-mq-2023/)

(https://www.tacton.com/gartner-mq-2023/) Tacton's Blog (https://www.tacton.com/cpq-blog/)

(https://www.tacton.com/cpq-blog/) Tacton Partner Pages (https://www.tacton.com/partners/)

(https://www.tacton.com/partners/) Customer Case Studies (https://www.tacton.com/research-reports/)

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton's Configure, Price, Quote software is continually recognized by the analyst community for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton's founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Scandinavian Digital

Scandinavian Digital helps engineering companies succeed with their digital agenda and assists them in attaining a full digital transformation on both the strategic and operational level. The company has proven that 3D and 2D computer-aided design.