Red Light Holland's natural psilocybin microdosing capsules developed from psilocybin truffles grown in the Company's farm in the Netherlands, have received the final Product Specification document signed by CCrest Laboratories aimed to assist NUBU Pharmaceuticals in applying for an import license to Australia and/or New Zealand

The Product Specification document follows the previously announced completion of Certificate Of Analysis and stability testing which confirmed Red Light Holland's capsules are free of any pesticides, bio contaminants or heavy metals

Red Light Holland is planning the next stages, which include a larger import of psilocybin truffles into Canada and connecting to NUBU's network of medical doctors in Australia and New Zealand to educate them about microdosing psilocybin

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce updates regarding its development of accurately dosed homogenized natural psilocybin microdosing capsules. Further to the announcement on December 11th, 2023, CCrest Laboratories Inc. ("CCrest Laboratories"), a Montreal-based cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory, that holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License, have completed the awaited Product Specification report for the Company's accurately dosed natural psilocybin microdosing capsules, that were developed from Red Light Holland's natural psilocybin truffles grown in the Netherlands and imported via a Psilocybin Import Permit from Health Canada.

The vital Product Specification report encompasses and confirms detailed testing methodologies and an established shelf life based on documented stability testing results. The Product Specification document is aimed to provide the necessary and mandated details for Red Light Holland's Australia and New Zealand's distribution partner NUBU Pharmaceuticals ("NUBU Pharmaceuticals"), to begin the process of requesting an import license for the Company's psilocybin microdosing capsules.

Red Light Holland is currently planning the next stages of taking their homogenized microdosing capsules to market, which include:

Seeking approval of a fifth psilocybin import license from Health Canada, via CCrest Labs, to import a larger quantity of psilocybin truffles from the Company's farm in the Netherlands, which would be developed into a larger batch of homogenized microdosing capsules under established methodologies and protocols. Work with our Partners to obtain all licenses to export and sell the Company's fully homogenized capsules manufactured by CCrest Labs, a cGMP testing facility operating under Health Canada Controlled Substances Dealer's License and Drug Establishment License to potential emerging markets, clinical trials and other avenues in the legal microdosing market. Connecting to NUBU's network of medical Doctors to educate them about microdosing psilocybin, including sharing the Company's published report on psilocybin microdosing "A Basic Guide to Microdosing". (https://redlight.co/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Microdosing-report.pdf)

"The Product Specification report, completed and signed by CCrest Laboratories, is a key document requested by NUBU Pharmaceuticals to help assist in importing Red Light Holland's products to Australia and New Zealand. As well, Red Light Holland remains extremely dedicated to working diligently, in full compliance with regulators, to have our GMP tested and produced natural psilocybin microdosing capsules enter emerging legal markets across the world," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

"This report is one more step in the innovative R&D process working with natural psychedelics. Our partnership with Red Light Holland continues to pioneer new frontiers in the field, with the ultimate aim of assisting those who require it," added Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and President of CCrest Laboratories.

The Company wishes to amend the announcement on December 11th, 2023, and clarify that after evaluating all data and calculating total amount of psilocin and psilocybin in capsules, shelf life for the capsules has been determined to be four months.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is a federally registered Canadian corporation with the mission to power outstanding psychedelic life science innovation. Accelerating time-to-market through its portfolio of assets, Shaman launches and consolidates revenue-driven pharma-biotech life sciences ventures focused on supplying psychedelic drugs & novel active ingredients.

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Formed in 2017, NUBU Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis distribution company) specializes in the distribution of therapeutics from the new frontier of medicine, including cannabis and psychedelics. The company also develops New Zealand-made cannabis products for export markets, harnessing two of New Zealand's great strengths, its innovative culture and unique botanicals.

