STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $181.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth quarter 2023 results include $94.7 million pre-tax ($69.3 million after tax), or $0.411 per diluted share, of charges related to a FDIC special assessment, the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"), and securities repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.461 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
"In addition to our strong financial performance for the quarter and full-year 2023, we realized several meaningful strategic accomplishments," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our strong financial position and proactive actions position us well for continued success in 2024."
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Revenue of $634.8 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $50.7 billion, up $0.6 billion or 1.3 percent from prior quarter; 80.7 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.3 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 83.5 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $60.8 billion, up $0.5 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $36.0 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.01 percent; adjusted 1.39 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 14.49 percent1; adjusted 19.83 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.42 percent, down 7 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.12 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 43.04 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.73 percent1.
"We continue to invest in our businesses, including the recently announced acquisition of Ametros Financial, which will provide further diversification of funding sources," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "At the same time, we are consistently improving our existing operations to maximize financial performance."
1
See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.
Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2022
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At December 31, 2023, Commercial Banking had $40.9 billion in loans and leases and $18.2 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.9 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
377,725
$
392,340
(3.7
)%
Non-interest income
34,403
42,767
(19.6
)
Operating revenue
412,128
435,107
(5.3
)
Non-interest expense
109,893
103,725
(5.9
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
302,235
$
331,382
(8.8
)
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$
40,934
$
40,115
2.0
%
Deposits
18,246
19,563
(6.7
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,911
2,259
28.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $29.1 million, to $302.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $14.6 million, to $377.7 million, primarily driven by lower deposit balances coupled with higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $8.4 million, to $34.4 million, driven by decreases in loan servicing income, syndication fees, direct investments income, and cash management fees. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million, to $109.9 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At December 31, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.9 billion in total footings comprising $8.3 billion in deposits and $4.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
78,036
$
65,447
19.2
%
Non-interest income
20,224
25,234
(19.9
)
Operating revenue
98,260
90,681
8.4
Non-interest expense
41,947
40,655
(3.2
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$
56,313
$
50,026
12.6
Percent
At December 31,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,184
3,042
4.7
%
Deposits
$
8,288
$
7,945
4.3
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
4,642
3,394
36.8
Total footings
$
12,930
$
11,339
14.0
Pre-tax net revenue increased $6.3 million, to $56.3 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $12.6 million, to $78.0 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million, to $20.2 million, primarily due to lower customer fees. Non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, to $41.9 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense and service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 198 banking centers and 349 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At December 31, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.8 billion in loans and $24.1 billion in deposits, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2023
2022
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
188,130
$
209,077
(10.0
)%
Non-interest income
25,734
27,150
(5.2
)
Operating revenue
213,864
236,227
(9.5
)
Non-interest expense
103,819
113,669
8.7
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
110,045
$
122,558
(10.2
)
At December 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2023
2022
Increase
Loans
$
9,781
$
9,624
1.6
%
Deposits
24,060
23,610
1.9
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,876
7,872
0.1
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $12.5 million, to $110.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $20.9 million, to $188.1 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million, to $25.7 million, driven by lower deposit fee income, partially offset by gains on loan sales and higher investment services and other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense decreased $9.9 million, to $103.8 million, primarily driven by lower technology and shared services expenses, coupled with the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Net interest income was $571.0 million compared to $602.4 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.42 percent compared to 3.74 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 94 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 136 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $66.6 billion and increased by $2.6 billion, or 4.1 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $50.4 billion and increased by $1.8 billion, or 3.7 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $60.0 billion and increased by $5.9 billion, or 11.0 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $36.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $0.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also contributed to an increase in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $1.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $36.5 million in the prior quarter, and $43.0 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $34.0 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior quarter, and $20.2 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.27 percent, compared to 0.23 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.17 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.27 percent at September 30, 2023, and 1.20 percent at December 31, 2022. The allowance represented 303 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2023, compared to 295 percent at September 30, 2023, and 292 percent at December 31, 2022.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest income was $63.8 million compared to $102.2 million, a decrease of $38.4 million. Total non-interest income includes a $16.8 million and $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding those losses, total non-interest income decreased $26.1 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower deposit fees, lower loan syndication, prepayment, and other transaction fees, and a decline in other non-interest income due to a non-cash swing in our modeled credit valuation adjustment on customer derivatives, direct investment income, and bank-owned life insurance income.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Total non-interest expense was $377.2 million compared to $348.4 million, an increase of $28.8 million. Total non-interest expense includes $47.2 million related to a FDIC special assessment and a net $30.7 million of merger related expense, compared to a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $3.1 million. The decrease reflects lower consulting, project, and loan related expenses, partially offset by increases in compensation and benefits and deposit insurance expense.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Income tax expense was $36.2 million compared to $68.4 million, and the effective tax rate was 16.3 percent compared to 21.8 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects the recognition of a $5.5 million net discrete benefit attributable to 2022 state and local tax return true-up adjustments, along with the impact of decreased pre-tax income compared to the 2022 period.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $16.0 billion, compared to $14.5 billion at both September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $708.7 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and $864.5 million at December 31, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $810.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023, and $803.4 million at December 31, 2022.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $50.7 billion, compared to $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and $49.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to September 30, 2023, commercial loans and leases increased by $80.6 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $574.5 million, residential mortgages decreased by $0.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $16.7 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $712.7 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.5 billion, residential mortgages increased by $264.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $128.8 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.2 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior quarter, and $4.7 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.4 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $3.5 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $209.5 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023, and $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022.
- Past due loans and leases were $46.6 million, compared to $70.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $73.7 million at December 31, 2022.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $60.8 billion, compared to $60.3 billion at September 30, 2023, and $54.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.3 percent at December 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.5 percent, compared to 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.1 percent at December 31, 2022.
- Total borrowings were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at September 30, 2023, and $7.7 billion at December 31, 2022.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 9.03 percent and 14.49 percent, respectively, compared to 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.73 percent, respectively, compared to 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.12 percent, compared to 10.71 percent at December 31, 2022.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $48.87 and $32.39, respectively, compared to $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
1
See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on January 23, 2024. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; statements of future economic performance; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause Webster's actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger, including validation of Webster's recently completed core conversion and any issues that may arise therefrom; Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; any continuation of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, including the associated impact of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response; volatility in Webster's stock price due to investor sentiment, including in light of the recent turmoil in the banking industry; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; unforeseen events, such as pandemics or natural disasters, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster's securities portfolio; inflation, monetary fluctuations, the possibility of a recession, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster's loans and leases and securities portfolios; possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the impact of a potential U.S. federal government shutdown; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events, or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster's third-party vendors and service providers; performance by Webster's counterparties and third-party vendors; Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; Webster's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; Webster's inability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls; legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; Webster's ability to appropriately address any environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and the other factors that are described in Webster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended in 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by Webster in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Webster's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Webster to predict all of them. Webster undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|Net income available to common stockholders
181,230
222,313
230,806
216,841
240,588
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.05
1.28
1.32
1.24
1.38
|Return on average assets (annualized)
1.01
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.40
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
14.49
17.51
18.12
17.66
19.93
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
9.03
11.00
11.38
10.94
12.54
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
10.05
13.34
13.28
10.62
14.50
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|Nonperforming assets
218,600
218,402
222,215
186,551
206,136
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.20
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.27
0.23
0.16
0.20
0.17
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.41
0.43
0.42
0.36
0.41
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.43
0.44
0.43
0.37
0.41
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
303.39
295.48
287.35
331.81
291.84
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.73
7.22
7.23
7.15
7.38
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.63
11.64
11.16
10.93
11.23
|Total risk-based capital (2)
13.72
13.79
13.25
12.99
13.25
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.12
11.12
10.65
10.42
10.71
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.60
11.21
11.18
11.08
11.30
|Net interest margin
3.42
3.49
3.35
3.66
3.74
|Efficiency ratio (1)
43.04
41.75
42.20
41.64
40.27
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
8,406,017
|$
7,915,222
|$
7,995,747
|$
8,010,315
|$
7,772,207
|Book value per common share
48.87
46.00
46.15
45.85
44.67
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
32.39
29.48
29.69
29.47
29.07
|Common stock closing price
50.76
40.31
37.75
39.42
47.34
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
172,022
172,056
173,261
174,712
174,008
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
170,415
171,210
172,739
172,766
172,522
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,623
171,350
172,803
172,883
172,699
|(1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
429,323
|$
406,300
|$
264,118
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,286,472
1,766,431
575,825
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
8,959,729
7,653,391
7,892,697
|Held-to-maturity, net
7,074,588
6,875,772
6,564,697
|Total investment securities, net
16,034,317
14,529,163
14,457,394
|Loans held for sale
6,541
46,267
1,991
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
19,772,102
19,691,486
20,484,806
|Commercial real estate
21,157,732
20,583,254
19,619,145
|Residential mortgages
8,227,923
8,228,451
7,963,420
|Consumer
1,568,295
1,584,955
1,697,055
|Total loans and leases
50,726,052
50,088,146
49,764,426
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(635,737
)
(635,438
)
(594,741
)
|Loans and leases, net
50,090,315
49,452,708
49,169,685
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
326,882
306,085
445,900
|Premises and equipment, net
429,561
431,698
430,184
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,713,446
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,247,938
1,242,648
1,229,169
|Deferred tax assets, net
369,212
478,926
371,634
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,890,088
1,627,408
1,618,175
|Total assets
|$
74,945,249
|$
73,130,851
|$
71,277,521
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
10,732,516
|$
11,410,063
|$
12,974,975
|Health savings accounts
8,287,889
8,229,889
7,944,892
|Interest-bearing checking
8,994,095
8,826,265
9,237,529
|Money market
17,662,826
17,755,198
11,062,652
|Savings
6,642,499
6,622,833
8,673,343
|Certificates of deposit
5,574,048
5,150,139
2,729,332
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,890,411
2,337,380
1,431,617
|Total deposits
60,784,284
60,331,767
54,054,340
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
458,387
157,491
1,151,830
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,360,018
1,810,218
5,460,552
|Long-term debt (1)
1,048,820
1,050,539
1,073,128
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,603,744
1,581,635
1,481,485
|Total liabilities
66,255,253
64,931,650
63,221,335
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,406,017
7,915,222
7,772,207
|Total stockholders' equity
8,689,996
8,199,201
8,056,186
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
74,945,249
|$
73,130,851
|$
71,277,521
|(1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
789,423
|$
642,784
|$
3,071,378
|$
1,946,558
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
143,444
100,804
556,148
338,101
|Loans held for sale
280
5
734
78
|Total interest income
933,147
743,593
3,628,260
2,284,737
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
325,793
81,202
1,021,418
138,552
|Borrowings
36,333
60,016
269,573
111,899
|Total interest expense
362,126
141,218
1,290,991
250,451
|Net interest income
571,021
602,375
2,337,269
2,034,286
|Provision for credit losses
36,000
43,000
150,747
280,619
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
535,021
559,375
2,186,522
1,753,667
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
37,459
48,453
169,318
198,472
|Loan and lease related fees
21,362
25,632
84,861
102,987
|Wealth and investment services
7,767
7,017
28,999
40,277
|Mortgage banking activities
1,010
89
1,240
705
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,587
6,543
26,228
29,237
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(16,825
)
(4,517
)
(33,620
)
(6,751
)
|Other income
6,455
18,962
37,311
75,856
|Total non-interest income
63,815
102,179
314,337
440,783
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
184,914
177,979
711,752
723,620
|Occupancy
18,478
20,174
77,520
113,899
|Technology and equipment
46,486
44,202
197,928
186,384
|Marketing
5,176
5,570
18,622
16,438
|Professional and outside services
18,804
26,489
107,497
117,530
|Intangible assets amortization
8,618
8,240
36,207
31,940
|Deposit insurance
58,725
6,578
98,081
26,574
|Other expenses
36,020
59,158
168,748
180,088
|Total non-interest expense
377,221
348,390
1,416,355
1,396,473
|Income before income taxes
221,615
313,164
1,084,504
797,977
|Income tax expense
36,222
68,413
216,664
153,694
|Net income
185,393
244,751
867,840
644,283
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
(16,650
)
(15,919
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
181,230
|$
240,588
|$
851,190
|$
628,364
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,623
172,699
171,883
167,547
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.05
|$
1.38
|$
4.91
|$
3.72
|Diluted
1.05
1.38
4.91
3.72
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
789,423
|$
793,626
|$
771,973
|$
716,356
|$
642,784
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
143,444
137,146
161,002
114,556
100,804
|Loans held for sale
280
17
421
16
5
|Total interest income
933,147
930,789
933,396
830,928
743,593
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
325,793
293,955
251,466
150,204
81,202
|Borrowings
36,333
49,698
98,101
85,441
60,016
|Total interest expense
362,126
343,653
349,567
235,645
141,218
|Net interest income
571,021
587,136
583,829
595,283
602,375
|Provision for credit losses
36,000
36,500
31,498
46,749
43,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
535,021
550,636
552,331
548,534
559,375
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
37,459
41,005
45,418
45,436
48,453
|Loan and lease related fees
21,362
19,966
20,528
23,005
25,632
|Wealth and investment services
7,767
7,254
7,391
6,587
7,017
|Mortgage banking activities
1,010
42
129
59
89
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
6,587
6,620
6,293
6,728
6,543
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(16,825
)
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
(4,517
)
|Other income
6,455
15,495
9,663
5,698
18,962
|Total non-interest income
63,815
90,382
89,374
70,766
102,179
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
184,914
180,333
173,305
173,200
177,979
|Occupancy
18,478
18,617
20,254
20,171
20,174
|Technology and equipment
46,486
55,261
51,815
44,366
44,202
|Marketing
5,176
4,810
5,160
3,476
5,570
|Professional and outside services
18,804
26,874
29,385
32,434
26,489
|Intangible assets amortization
8,618
8,899
9,193
9,497
8,240
|Deposit insurance
58,725
13,310
13,723
12,323
6,578
|Other expenses
36,020
54,474
41,254
37,000
59,158
|Total non-interest expense
377,221
362,578
344,089
332,467
348,390
|Income before income taxes
221,615
278,440
297,616
286,833
313,164
|Income tax expense
36,222
51,965
62,648
65,829
68,413
|Net income
185,393
226,475
234,968
221,004
244,751
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,162
)
(4,162
)
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
181,230
|$
222,313
|$
230,806
|$
216,841
|$
240,588
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,623
171,350
172,803
172,883
172,699
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.05
|$
1.29
|$
1.32
|$
1.24
|$
1.38
|Diluted
1.05
1.28
1.32
1.24
1.38
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,352,340
|$
800,679
6.24
%
|$
48,574,865
|$
649,820
5.25
%
|Investment securities (1)
15,253,540
135,498
3.35
14,471,173
98,812
2.57
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
308,505
5,581
7.18
399,497
4,007
3.98
|Interest-bearing deposits
649,104
8,939
5.39
516,930
4,940
3.74
|Loans held for sale
7,130
280
n/m
2,964
5
0.73
|Total interest-earning assets
66,570,619
|$
950,977
5.54
%
63,965,429
|$
757,584
4.60
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,561,444
5,994,351
|Total assets
|$
73,132,063
|$
69,959,780
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,067,121
|$
-
-
%
|$
13,371,074
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,219,431
3,123
0.15
7,878,486
2,957
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
33,156,966
239,875
2.87
29,390,078
66,279
0.89
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,538,131
82,795
4.36
3,399,857
11,966
1.40
|Total deposits
59,981,649
325,793
2.15
54,039,495
81,202
0.60
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
221,437
1,162
2.05
1,237,132
9,183
2.90
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,815,493
25,659
5.53
4,241,042
41,523
3.83
|Long-term debt (1)
1,049,655
9,512
3.73
1,073,960
9,310
3.58
|Total borrowings
3,086,585
36,333
4.68
6,552,134
60,016
3.62
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
63,068,234
|$
362,126
2.28
%
60,591,629
|$
141,218
0.92
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,751,031
1,407,251
|Total liabilities
64,819,265
61,998,880
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,028,819
7,676,921
|Total stockholders' equity
8,312,798
7,960,900
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
73,132,063
|$
69,959,780
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
588,851
616,366
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(17,830
)
(13,991
)
|Net interest income
|$
571,021
|$
602,375
|Net interest margin
3.42
%
3.74
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
50,637,569
|$
3,113,709
6.15
%
|$
43,751,112
|$
1,967,761
4.50
%
|Investment securities (1)
14,839,744
477,496
3.06
14,528,722
345,600
2.31
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
408,673
24,785
6.06
289,595
8,775
3.03
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,564,255
80,475
5.14
596,912
9,651
1.62
|Loans held for sale
28,710
734
2.56
9,842
78
0.80
|Total interest-earning assets
67,478,951
|$
3,697,199
5.42
%
59,176,183
|$
2,331,865
3.91
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,344,931
5,586,025
|Total assets
|$
73,823,882
|$
64,762,208
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
11,596,949
|$
-
-
%
|$
12,912,894
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,249,332
12,366
0.15
7,826,576
6,315
0.08
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
31,874,457
756,521
2.37
28,266,128
115,271
0.41
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
6,531,610
252,531
3.87
2,838,502
16,966
0.60
|Total deposits
58,252,348
1,021,418
1.75
51,844,100
138,552
0.27
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
378,171
9,102
2.41
1,064,551
19,059
1.79
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
4,275,394
222,537
5.21
1,965,577
58,557
2.98
|Long-term debt (1)
1,058,621
37,934
3.69
1,031,446
34,283
3.44
|Total borrowings
5,712,186
269,573
4.74
4,061,574
111,899
2.78
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
63,964,534
|$
1,290,991
2.02
%
55,905,674
|$
250,451
0.45
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,535,393
1,135,046
|Total liabilities
65,499,927
57,040,720
|Preferred stock
283,979
272,179
|Common stockholders' equity
8,039,976
7,449,309
|Total stockholders' equity
8,323,955
7,721,488
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
73,823,882
|$
64,762,208
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
2,406,208
2,081,414
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(68,939
)
(47,128
)
|Net interest income
|$
2,337,269
|$
2,034,286
|Net interest margin
3.52
%
3.49
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Loans and leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,214,261
|$
18,058,524
|$
19,499,160
|$
19,014,810
|$
18,663,164
|Asset-based lending
1,557,841
1,632,962
1,718,251
1,760,527
1,821,642
|Commercial real estate
21,157,732
20,583,254
20,661,071
20,513,738
19,619,145
|Residential mortgages
8,227,923
8,228,451
8,140,182
8,001,563
7,963,420
|Consumer
1,568,295
1,584,955
1,607,384
1,635,885
1,697,055
|Loans and leases
50,726,052
50,088,146
51,626,048
50,926,523
49,764,426
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(635,737
)
(635,438
)
(628,911
)
(613,914
)
(594,741
)
|Loans and leases, net
|$
50,090,315
|$
49,452,708
|$
50,997,137
|$
50,312,609
|$
49,169,685
|Loans and leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,181,417
|$
18,839,776
|$
19,220,435
|$
18,670,917
|$
18,024,771
|Asset-based lending
1,588,350
1,663,481
1,756,051
1,790,992
1,780,874
|Commercial real estate
20,764,834
20,614,334
20,518,355
19,970,326
19,234,292
|Residential mortgages
8,240,390
8,200,938
8,067,349
7,995,327
7,819,415
|Consumer
1,577,349
1,593,659
1,622,525
1,667,630
1,715,513
|Loans and leases
|$
50,352,340
|$
50,912,188
|$
51,184,715
|$
50,095,192
|$
48,574,865
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
134,617
|$
121,067
|$
109,279
|$
86,537
|$
89,416
|Asset-based lending
35,090
10,350
9,450
9,450
20,046
|Commercial real estate
11,314
31,004
47,972
35,832
41,580
|Residential mortgages
5,591
27,312
26,751
25,096
25,613
|Consumer
22,932
25,320
25,417
28,105
27,136
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
209,544
|$
215,053
|$
218,869
|$
185,020
|$
203,791
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
8,954
|$
2,687
|$
2,152
|$
153
|$
78
|Residential mortgages
-
662
662
662
2,024
|Consumer
102
-
532
716
243
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
9,056
|$
3,349
|$
3,346
|$
1,531
|$
2,345
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
218,600
|$
218,402
|$
222,215
|$
186,551
|$
206,136
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
7,071
|$
38,875
|$
32,074
|$
9,645
|$
20,248
|Asset-based lending
-
-
-
-
5,921
|Commercial real estate
9,002
3,491
1,970
17,115
26,147
|Residential mortgages
21,047
16,208
10,583
10,710
11,385
|Consumer
9,417
12,016
6,718
6,110
9,194
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
46,537
|$
70,590
|$
51,345
|$
43,580
|$
72,895
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
52
138
29
602
770
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
46,589
|$
70,728
|$
51,374
|$
44,182
|$
73,665
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|$
574,325
|Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
-
5,873
-
|Provision
34,300
35,839
35,249
37,821
40,649
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
28,794
27,360
21,945
26,410
21,499
|Consumer portfolio
6,878
3,642
1,085
1,098
1,193
|Total charge-offs
35,672
31,002
23,030
27,508
22,692
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
396
292
1,024
1,574
895
|Consumer portfolio
1,275
1,398
1,754
1,413
1,564
|Total recoveries
1,671
1,690
2,778
2,987
2,459
|Total net charge-offs
34,001
29,312
20,252
24,521
20,233
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|$
613,914
|$
594,741
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
24,734
23,040
22,366
26,051
27,707
|Total ACL, ending balance
|$
660,471
|$
658,478
|$
651,277
|$
639,965
|$
622,448
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
377,221
|$
362,578
|$
344,089
|$
332,467
|$
348,390
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(96
)
(492
)
(432
)
(262
)
(80
)
|Intangible assets amortization
8,618
8,899
9,193
9,497
8,240
|Operating lease depreciation
900
1,146
1,639
1,884
2,021
|FDIC special assessment
47,164
-
-
-
-
|Merger related expense
30,679
61,625
40,840
29,373
45,790
|Strategic initiatives
-
-
-
-
143
|Non-interest expense
|$
289,956
|$
291,400
|$
292,849
|$
291,975
|$
292,276
|Net interest income
|$
571,021
|$
587,136
|$
583,829
|$
595,283
|$
602,375
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
17,830
17,906
17,292
15,911
13,991
|Non-interest income
63,815
90,382
89,374
70,766
102,179
|Other income (1)
5,099
3,614
5,035
4,311
4,814
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
900
1,146
1,639
1,884
2,021
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(16,825
)
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
(4,517
)
|Income
|$
673,690
|$
697,892
|$
693,939
|$
701,134
|$
725,855
|Efficiency ratio
43.04
%
41.75
%
42.20
%
41.64
%
40.27
%
|ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|$
234,968
|$
221,004
|$
244,751
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
4,162
4,162
4,163
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,808
7,030
7,262
7,503
6,510
|Adjusted income
|$
188,038
|$
229,343
|$
238,068
|$
224,344
|$
247,098
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
752,152
|$
917,372
|$
952,272
|$
897,376
|$
988,392
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,312,798
|$
8,370,469
|$
8,395,298
|$
8,215,676
|$
7,960,900
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,838,770
2,847,560
2,856,581
2,849,673
2,716,981
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,190,049
|$
5,238,930
|$
5,254,738
|$
5,082,024
|$
4,959,940
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
14.49
%
17.51
%
18.12
%
17.66
%
19.93
%
|(1) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
8,689,996
|$
8,199,201
|$
8,279,726
|$
8,294,294
|$
8,056,186
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|Total assets
|$
74,945,249
|$
73,130,851
|$
74,038,243
|$
74,844,395
|$
71,277,521
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
2,713,446
|Tangible assets
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|Tangible equity
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
7.79
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|$
5,427,609
|$
5,432,984
|$
5,342,740
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|Tangible assets
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|$
71,186,126
|$
71,983,085
|$
68,564,075
|Tangible common equity
7.73
%
7.22
%
7.23
%
7.15
%
7.38
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|$
5,143,630
|$
5,149,005
|$
5,058,761
|Common shares outstanding
172,022
172,056
173,261
174,712
174,008
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
32.39
|$
29.48
|$
29.69
|$
29.47
|$
29.07
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
60,784,284
|$
60,331,767
|$
58,747,532
|$
55,297,479
|$
54,054,340
|Less: Certificates of deposit
5,574,048
5,150,139
4,743,204
3,855,406
2,729,332
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,890,411
2,337,380
2,542,854
674,373
1,431,617
|Core deposits
|$
52,319,825
|$
52,844,248
|$
51,461,474
|$
50,767,700
|$
49,893,391
|Three months ended December 31, 2023
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
185,393
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,808
|FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
34,509
|Merger related expense, tax-effected
22,447
|Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected
12,310
|Adjusted income
|$
257,304
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,029,216
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,312,798
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,838,770
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,190,049
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
19.83
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
185,393
|Add: FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
34,509
|Merger related expense, tax-effected
22,447
|Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected
12,310
|Adjusted income
|$
254,659
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
|$
1,018,636
|Average assets
|$
73,132,063
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.39
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three months ended December 31, 2023
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available to
Common Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
221.6
|$
181.2
|$
1.05
|FDIC special assessment
47.2
34.5
0.21
|Merger related expense
30.7
22.5
0.13
|Loss on sale of investment securities
16.8
12.3
0.07
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
316.3
|$
250.5
|$
1.46
Contacts
Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com
Investor Contact
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com