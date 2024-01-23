STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $181.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 results include $94.7 million pre-tax ($69.3 million after tax), or $0.411 per diluted share, of charges related to a FDIC special assessment, the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger"), and securities repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.461 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

"In addition to our strong financial performance for the quarter and full-year 2023, we realized several meaningful strategic accomplishments," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our strong financial position and proactive actions position us well for continued success in 2024."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023:

Revenue of $634.8 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $50.7 billion, up $0.6 billion or 1.3 percent from prior quarter; 80.7 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.3 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 83.5 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $60.8 billion, up $0.5 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled $36.0 million.

Return on average assets of 1.01 percent; adjusted 1.39 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 14.49 percent 1 ; adjusted 19.83 percent 1 .

; adjusted 19.83 percent . Net interest margin of 3.42 percent, down 7 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.12 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 43.04 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.73 percent1.

"We continue to invest in our businesses, including the recently announced acquisition of Ametros Financial, which will provide further diversification of funding sources," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "At the same time, we are consistently improving our existing operations to maximize financial performance."

1 See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At December 31, 2023, Commercial Banking had $40.9 billion in loans and leases and $18.2 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $2.9 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended December 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 377,725 $ 392,340 (3.7 )% Non-interest income 34,403 42,767 (19.6 ) Operating revenue 412,128 435,107 (5.3 ) Non-interest expense 109,893 103,725 (5.9 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 302,235 $ 331,382 (8.8 ) Percent At December 31, Increase/ (In millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Loans and leases $ 40,934 $ 40,115 2.0 % Deposits 18,246 19,563 (6.7 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,911 2,259 28.9

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $29.1 million, to $302.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $14.6 million, to $377.7 million, primarily driven by lower deposit balances coupled with higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $8.4 million, to $34.4 million, driven by decreases in loan servicing income, syndication fees, direct investments income, and cash management fees. Non-interest expense increased $6.2 million, to $109.9 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in technology and talent to support balance sheet growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At December 31, 2023, HSA Bank had $12.9 billion in total footings comprising $8.3 billion in deposits and $4.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended December 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 78,036 $ 65,447 19.2 % Non-interest income 20,224 25,234 (19.9 ) Operating revenue 98,260 90,681 8.4 Non-interest expense 41,947 40,655 (3.2 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $ 56,313 $ 50,026 12.6 Percent At December 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 3,184 3,042 4.7 % Deposits $ 8,288 $ 7,945 4.3 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 4,642 3,394 36.8 Total footings $ 12,930 $ 11,339 14.0

Pre-tax net revenue increased $6.3 million, to $56.3 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $12.6 million, to $78.0 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $5.0 million, to $20.2 million, primarily due to lower customer fees. Non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, to $41.9 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense and service contract expense related to account growth, and the continued investment in our user experience build out.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 198 banking centers and 349 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At December 31, 2023, Consumer Banking had $9.8 billion in loans and $24.1 billion in deposits, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended December 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 188,130 $ 209,077 (10.0 )% Non-interest income 25,734 27,150 (5.2 ) Operating revenue 213,864 236,227 (9.5 ) Non-interest expense 103,819 113,669 8.7 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 110,045 $ 122,558 (10.2 ) At December 31, Percent (In millions) 2023 2022 Increase Loans $ 9,781 $ 9,624 1.6 % Deposits 24,060 23,610 1.9 AUA (off balance sheet) 7,876 7,872 0.1

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $12.5 million, to $110.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $20.9 million, to $188.1 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million, to $25.7 million, driven by lower deposit fee income, partially offset by gains on loan sales and higher investment services and other miscellaneous income. Non-interest expense decreased $9.9 million, to $103.8 million, primarily driven by lower technology and shared services expenses, coupled with the impact of outsourcing the consumer investment services platform.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $571.0 million compared to $602.4 million.

Net interest margin was 3.42 percent compared to 3.74 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 94 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 136 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $66.6 billion and increased by $2.6 billion, or 4.1 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $50.4 billion and increased by $1.8 billion, or 3.7 percent.

Average deposits totaled $60.0 billion and increased by $5.9 billion, or 11.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $36.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $0.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also contributed to an increase in the reserves on unfunded loan commitments of $1.7 million. The provision for credit losses was $36.5 million in the prior quarter, and $43.0 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $34.0 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior quarter, and $20.2 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.27 percent, compared to 0.23 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.17 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.27 percent at September 30, 2023, and 1.20 percent at December 31, 2022. The allowance represented 303 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2023, compared to 295 percent at September 30, 2023, and 292 percent at December 31, 2022.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest income was $63.8 million compared to $102.2 million, a decrease of $38.4 million. Total non-interest income includes a $16.8 million and $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding those losses, total non-interest income decreased $26.1 million. The decrease primarily reflects lower deposit fees, lower loan syndication, prepayment, and other transaction fees, and a decline in other non-interest income due to a non-cash swing in our modeled credit valuation adjustment on customer derivatives, direct investment income, and bank-owned life insurance income.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Total non-interest expense was $377.2 million compared to $348.4 million, an increase of $28.8 million. Total non-interest expense includes $47.2 million related to a FDIC special assessment and a net $30.7 million of merger related expense, compared to a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $3.1 million. The decrease reflects lower consulting, project, and loan related expenses, partially offset by increases in compensation and benefits and deposit insurance expense.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2022:

Income tax expense was $36.2 million compared to $68.4 million, and the effective tax rate was 16.3 percent compared to 21.8 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the current period reflects the recognition of a $5.5 million net discrete benefit attributable to 2022 state and local tax return true-up adjustments, along with the impact of decreased pre-tax income compared to the 2022 period.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $16.0 billion, compared to $14.5 billion at both September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $708.7 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and $864.5 million at December 31, 2022. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $810.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023, and $803.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $50.7 billion, compared to $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023, and $49.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to September 30, 2023, commercial loans and leases increased by $80.6 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $574.5 million, residential mortgages decreased by $0.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $16.7 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $712.7 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.5 billion, residential mortgages increased by $264.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $128.8 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.2 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in the prior quarter, and $4.7 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.4 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $3.5 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $209.5 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023, and $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022.

Past due loans and leases were $46.6 million, compared to $70.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $73.7 million at December 31, 2022.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $60.8 billion, compared to $60.3 billion at September 30, 2023, and $54.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.3 percent at December 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.5 percent, compared to 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.1 percent at December 31, 2022.

were 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.3 percent at December 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.5 percent, compared to 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023, and 92.1 percent at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at September 30, 2023, and $7.7 billion at December 31, 2022.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 1 were 9.03 percent and 14.49 percent, respectively, compared to 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were 9.03 percent and 14.49 percent, respectively, compared to 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.73 percent, respectively, compared to 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.12 percent, compared to 10.71 percent at December 31, 2022.

and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.73 percent, respectively, compared to 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.12 percent, compared to 10.71 percent at December 31, 2022. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $48.87 and $32.39, respectively, compared to $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

1 See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2023 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on January 23, 2024. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; statements of future economic performance; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause Webster's actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger, including validation of Webster's recently completed core conversion and any issues that may arise therefrom; Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; any continuation of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, including the associated impact of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response; volatility in Webster's stock price due to investor sentiment, including in light of the recent turmoil in the banking industry; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; unforeseen events, such as pandemics or natural disasters, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster's securities portfolio; inflation, monetary fluctuations, the possibility of a recession, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster's loans and leases and securities portfolios; possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the impact of a potential U.S. federal government shutdown; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events, or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster's third-party vendors and service providers; performance by Webster's counterparties and third-party vendors; Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; Webster's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; Webster's inability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control related to ineffective information technology general controls; legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; Webster's ability to appropriately address any environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and the other factors that are described in Webster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended in 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by Webster in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Webster's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Webster to predict all of them. Webster undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 Net income available to common stockholders 181,230 222,313 230,806 216,841 240,588 Earnings per diluted common share 1.05 1.28 1.32 1.24 1.38 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.40 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 14.49 17.51 18.12 17.66 19.93 Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 9.03 11.00 11.38 10.94 12.54 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 10.05 13.34 13.28 10.62 14.50 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 Nonperforming assets 218,600 218,402 222,215 186,551 206,136 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.27 0.23 0.16 0.20 0.17 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.36 0.41 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.43 0.44 0.43 0.37 0.41 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 303.39 295.48 287.35 331.81 291.84 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.73 7.22 7.23 7.15 7.38 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.63 11.64 11.16 10.93 11.23 Total risk-based capital (2) 13.72 13.79 13.25 12.99 13.25 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.12 11.12 10.65 10.42 10.71 Stockholders' equity / total assets 11.60 11.21 11.18 11.08 11.30 Net interest margin 3.42 3.49 3.35 3.66 3.74 Efficiency ratio (1) 43.04 41.75 42.20 41.64 40.27 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 8,406,017 $ 7,915,222 $ 7,995,747 $ 8,010,315 $ 7,772,207 Book value per common share 48.87 46.00 46.15 45.85 44.67 Tangible book value per common share (1) 32.39 29.48 29.69 29.47 29.07 Common stock closing price 50.76 40.31 37.75 39.42 47.34 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 172,022 172,056 173,261 174,712 174,008 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 170,415 171,210 172,739 172,766 172,522 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,623 171,350 172,803 172,883 172,699

(1) See "Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures" section beginning on page 19. (2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2023, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 429,323 $ 406,300 $ 264,118 Interest-bearing deposits 1,286,472 1,766,431 575,825 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 8,959,729 7,653,391 7,892,697 Held-to-maturity, net 7,074,588 6,875,772 6,564,697 Total investment securities, net 16,034,317 14,529,163 14,457,394 Loans held for sale 6,541 46,267 1,991 Loans and leases: Commercial 19,772,102 19,691,486 20,484,806 Commercial real estate 21,157,732 20,583,254 19,619,145 Residential mortgages 8,227,923 8,228,451 7,963,420 Consumer 1,568,295 1,584,955 1,697,055 Total loans and leases 50,726,052 50,088,146 49,764,426 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (635,737 ) (635,438 ) (594,741 ) Loans and leases, net 50,090,315 49,452,708 49,169,685 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 326,882 306,085 445,900 Premises and equipment, net 429,561 431,698 430,184 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,713,446 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,247,938 1,242,648 1,229,169 Deferred tax assets, net 369,212 478,926 371,634 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,890,088 1,627,408 1,618,175 Total assets $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 $ 71,277,521 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 10,732,516 $ 11,410,063 $ 12,974,975 Health savings accounts 8,287,889 8,229,889 7,944,892 Interest-bearing checking 8,994,095 8,826,265 9,237,529 Money market 17,662,826 17,755,198 11,062,652 Savings 6,642,499 6,622,833 8,673,343 Certificates of deposit 5,574,048 5,150,139 2,729,332 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,890,411 2,337,380 1,431,617 Total deposits 60,784,284 60,331,767 54,054,340 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 458,387 157,491 1,151,830 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,360,018 1,810,218 5,460,552 Long-term debt (1) 1,048,820 1,050,539 1,073,128 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,603,744 1,581,635 1,481,485 Total liabilities 66,255,253 64,931,650 63,221,335 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,406,017 7,915,222 7,772,207 Total stockholders' equity 8,689,996 8,199,201 8,056,186 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 $ 71,277,521

(1) The classification of debt as long-term is based on the initial terms of greater than one year as of the date of issuance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 789,423 $ 642,784 $ 3,071,378 $ 1,946,558 Interest and dividends on investment securities 143,444 100,804 556,148 338,101 Loans held for sale 280 5 734 78 Total interest income 933,147 743,593 3,628,260 2,284,737 Interest expense: Deposits 325,793 81,202 1,021,418 138,552 Borrowings 36,333 60,016 269,573 111,899 Total interest expense 362,126 141,218 1,290,991 250,451 Net interest income 571,021 602,375 2,337,269 2,034,286 Provision for credit losses 36,000 43,000 150,747 280,619 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 535,021 559,375 2,186,522 1,753,667 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 37,459 48,453 169,318 198,472 Loan and lease related fees 21,362 25,632 84,861 102,987 Wealth and investment services 7,767 7,017 28,999 40,277 Mortgage banking activities 1,010 89 1,240 705 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,587 6,543 26,228 29,237 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (16,825 ) (4,517 ) (33,620 ) (6,751 ) Other income 6,455 18,962 37,311 75,856 Total non-interest income 63,815 102,179 314,337 440,783 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 184,914 177,979 711,752 723,620 Occupancy 18,478 20,174 77,520 113,899 Technology and equipment 46,486 44,202 197,928 186,384 Marketing 5,176 5,570 18,622 16,438 Professional and outside services 18,804 26,489 107,497 117,530 Intangible assets amortization 8,618 8,240 36,207 31,940 Deposit insurance 58,725 6,578 98,081 26,574 Other expenses 36,020 59,158 168,748 180,088 Total non-interest expense 377,221 348,390 1,416,355 1,396,473 Income before income taxes 221,615 313,164 1,084,504 797,977 Income tax expense 36,222 68,413 216,664 153,694 Net income 185,393 244,751 867,840 644,283 Preferred stock dividends (4,163 ) (4,163 ) (16,650 ) (15,919 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 181,230 $ 240,588 $ 851,190 $ 628,364 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,623 172,699 171,883 167,547 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.38 $ 4.91 $ 3.72 Diluted 1.05 1.38 4.91 3.72

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 789,423 $ 793,626 $ 771,973 $ 716,356 $ 642,784 Interest and dividends on investment securities 143,444 137,146 161,002 114,556 100,804 Loans held for sale 280 17 421 16 5 Total interest income 933,147 930,789 933,396 830,928 743,593 Interest expense: Deposits 325,793 293,955 251,466 150,204 81,202 Borrowings 36,333 49,698 98,101 85,441 60,016 Total interest expense 362,126 343,653 349,567 235,645 141,218 Net interest income 571,021 587,136 583,829 595,283 602,375 Provision for credit losses 36,000 36,500 31,498 46,749 43,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 535,021 550,636 552,331 548,534 559,375 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 37,459 41,005 45,418 45,436 48,453 Loan and lease related fees 21,362 19,966 20,528 23,005 25,632 Wealth and investment services 7,767 7,254 7,391 6,587 7,017 Mortgage banking activities 1,010 42 129 59 89 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,587 6,620 6,293 6,728 6,543 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (16,825 ) - (48 ) (16,747 ) (4,517 ) Other income 6,455 15,495 9,663 5,698 18,962 Total non-interest income 63,815 90,382 89,374 70,766 102,179 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 184,914 180,333 173,305 173,200 177,979 Occupancy 18,478 18,617 20,254 20,171 20,174 Technology and equipment 46,486 55,261 51,815 44,366 44,202 Marketing 5,176 4,810 5,160 3,476 5,570 Professional and outside services 18,804 26,874 29,385 32,434 26,489 Intangible assets amortization 8,618 8,899 9,193 9,497 8,240 Deposit insurance 58,725 13,310 13,723 12,323 6,578 Other expenses 36,020 54,474 41,254 37,000 59,158 Total non-interest expense 377,221 362,578 344,089 332,467 348,390 Income before income taxes 221,615 278,440 297,616 286,833 313,164 Income tax expense 36,222 51,965 62,648 65,829 68,413 Net income 185,393 226,475 234,968 221,004 244,751 Preferred stock dividends (4,163 ) (4,162 ) (4,162 ) (4,163 ) (4,163 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 181,230 $ 222,313 $ 230,806 $ 216,841 $ 240,588 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,623 171,350 172,803 172,883 172,699 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 $ 1.38 Diluted 1.05 1.28 1.32 1.24 1.38

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,352,340 $ 800,679 6.24 % $ 48,574,865 $ 649,820 5.25 % Investment securities (1) 15,253,540 135,498 3.35 14,471,173 98,812 2.57 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 308,505 5,581 7.18 399,497 4,007 3.98 Interest-bearing deposits 649,104 8,939 5.39 516,930 4,940 3.74 Loans held for sale 7,130 280 n/m 2,964 5 0.73 Total interest-earning assets 66,570,619 $ 950,977 5.54 % 63,965,429 $ 757,584 4.60 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,561,444 5,994,351 Total assets $ 73,132,063 $ 69,959,780 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,067,121 $ - - % $ 13,371,074 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,219,431 3,123 0.15 7,878,486 2,957 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 33,156,966 239,875 2.87 29,390,078 66,279 0.89 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,538,131 82,795 4.36 3,399,857 11,966 1.40 Total deposits 59,981,649 325,793 2.15 54,039,495 81,202 0.60 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 221,437 1,162 2.05 1,237,132 9,183 2.90 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,815,493 25,659 5.53 4,241,042 41,523 3.83 Long-term debt (1) 1,049,655 9,512 3.73 1,073,960 9,310 3.58 Total borrowings 3,086,585 36,333 4.68 6,552,134 60,016 3.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 63,068,234 $ 362,126 2.28 % 60,591,629 $ 141,218 0.92 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,751,031 1,407,251 Total liabilities 64,819,265 61,998,880 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,028,819 7,676,921 Total stockholders' equity 8,312,798 7,960,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,132,063 $ 69,959,780 Tax-equivalent net interest income 588,851 616,366 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (17,830 ) (13,991 ) Net interest income $ 571,021 $ 602,375 Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.74 %

(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,637,569 $ 3,113,709 6.15 % $ 43,751,112 $ 1,967,761 4.50 % Investment securities (1) 14,839,744 477,496 3.06 14,528,722 345,600 2.31 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 408,673 24,785 6.06 289,595 8,775 3.03 Interest-bearing deposits 1,564,255 80,475 5.14 596,912 9,651 1.62 Loans held for sale 28,710 734 2.56 9,842 78 0.80 Total interest-earning assets 67,478,951 $ 3,697,199 5.42 % 59,176,183 $ 2,331,865 3.91 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,344,931 5,586,025 Total assets $ 73,823,882 $ 64,762,208 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 11,596,949 $ - - % $ 12,912,894 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,249,332 12,366 0.15 7,826,576 6,315 0.08 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 31,874,457 756,521 2.37 28,266,128 115,271 0.41 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 6,531,610 252,531 3.87 2,838,502 16,966 0.60 Total deposits 58,252,348 1,021,418 1.75 51,844,100 138,552 0.27 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 378,171 9,102 2.41 1,064,551 19,059 1.79 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,275,394 222,537 5.21 1,965,577 58,557 2.98 Long-term debt (1) 1,058,621 37,934 3.69 1,031,446 34,283 3.44 Total borrowings 5,712,186 269,573 4.74 4,061,574 111,899 2.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 63,964,534 $ 1,290,991 2.02 % 55,905,674 $ 250,451 0.45 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,535,393 1,135,046 Total liabilities 65,499,927 57,040,720 Preferred stock 283,979 272,179 Common stockholders' equity 8,039,976 7,449,309 Total stockholders' equity 8,323,955 7,721,488 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,823,882 $ 64,762,208 Tax-equivalent net interest income 2,406,208 2,081,414 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (68,939 ) (47,128 ) Net interest income $ 2,337,269 $ 2,034,286 Net interest margin 3.52 % 3.49 %

(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loans and leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,214,261 $ 18,058,524 $ 19,499,160 $ 19,014,810 $ 18,663,164 Asset-based lending 1,557,841 1,632,962 1,718,251 1,760,527 1,821,642 Commercial real estate 21,157,732 20,583,254 20,661,071 20,513,738 19,619,145 Residential mortgages 8,227,923 8,228,451 8,140,182 8,001,563 7,963,420 Consumer 1,568,295 1,584,955 1,607,384 1,635,885 1,697,055 Loans and leases 50,726,052 50,088,146 51,626,048 50,926,523 49,764,426 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (635,737 ) (635,438 ) (628,911 ) (613,914 ) (594,741 ) Loans and leases, net $ 50,090,315 $ 49,452,708 $ 50,997,137 $ 50,312,609 $ 49,169,685 Loans and leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,181,417 $ 18,839,776 $ 19,220,435 $ 18,670,917 $ 18,024,771 Asset-based lending 1,588,350 1,663,481 1,756,051 1,790,992 1,780,874 Commercial real estate 20,764,834 20,614,334 20,518,355 19,970,326 19,234,292 Residential mortgages 8,240,390 8,200,938 8,067,349 7,995,327 7,819,415 Consumer 1,577,349 1,593,659 1,622,525 1,667,630 1,715,513 Loans and leases $ 50,352,340 $ 50,912,188 $ 51,184,715 $ 50,095,192 $ 48,574,865

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 134,617 $ 121,067 $ 109,279 $ 86,537 $ 89,416 Asset-based lending 35,090 10,350 9,450 9,450 20,046 Commercial real estate 11,314 31,004 47,972 35,832 41,580 Residential mortgages 5,591 27,312 26,751 25,096 25,613 Consumer 22,932 25,320 25,417 28,105 27,136 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 209,544 $ 215,053 $ 218,869 $ 185,020 $ 203,791 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 8,954 $ 2,687 $ 2,152 $ 153 $ 78 Residential mortgages - 662 662 662 2,024 Consumer 102 - 532 716 243 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 9,056 $ 3,349 $ 3,346 $ 1,531 $ 2,345 Total nonperforming assets $ 218,600 $ 218,402 $ 222,215 $ 186,551 $ 206,136 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,071 $ 38,875 $ 32,074 $ 9,645 $ 20,248 Asset-based lending - - - - 5,921 Commercial real estate 9,002 3,491 1,970 17,115 26,147 Residential mortgages 21,047 16,208 10,583 10,710 11,385 Consumer 9,417 12,016 6,718 6,110 9,194 Total past due 30-89 days $ 46,537 $ 70,590 $ 51,345 $ 43,580 $ 72,895 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 52 138 29 602 770 Total past due loans and leases $ 46,589 $ 70,728 $ 51,374 $ 44,182 $ 73,665

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 $ 574,325 Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 - - - 5,873 - Provision 34,300 35,839 35,249 37,821 40,649 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 28,794 27,360 21,945 26,410 21,499 Consumer portfolio 6,878 3,642 1,085 1,098 1,193 Total charge-offs 35,672 31,002 23,030 27,508 22,692 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 396 292 1,024 1,574 895 Consumer portfolio 1,275 1,398 1,754 1,413 1,564 Total recoveries 1,671 1,690 2,778 2,987 2,459 Total net charge-offs 34,001 29,312 20,252 24,521 20,233 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 24,734 23,040 22,366 26,051 27,707 Total ACL, ending balance $ 660,471 $ 658,478 $ 651,277 $ 639,965 $ 622,448

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.



The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding a FDIC special assessment, merger related expense, and loss on sale of investment securities, each of which have been tax-effected.



See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 377,221 $ 362,578 $ 344,089 $ 332,467 $ 348,390 Less: Foreclosed property activity (96 ) (492 ) (432 ) (262 ) (80 ) Intangible assets amortization 8,618 8,899 9,193 9,497 8,240 Operating lease depreciation 900 1,146 1,639 1,884 2,021 FDIC special assessment 47,164 - - - - Merger related expense 30,679 61,625 40,840 29,373 45,790 Strategic initiatives - - - - 143 Non-interest expense $ 289,956 $ 291,400 $ 292,849 $ 291,975 $ 292,276 Net interest income $ 571,021 $ 587,136 $ 583,829 $ 595,283 $ 602,375 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 17,830 17,906 17,292 15,911 13,991 Non-interest income 63,815 90,382 89,374 70,766 102,179 Other income (1) 5,099 3,614 5,035 4,311 4,814 Less: Operating lease depreciation 900 1,146 1,639 1,884 2,021 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (16,825 ) - (48 ) (16,747 ) (4,517 ) Income $ 673,690 $ 697,892 $ 693,939 $ 701,134 $ 725,855 Efficiency ratio 43.04 % 41.75 % 42.20 % 41.64 % 40.27 % ROATCE: Net income $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 $ 244,751 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 4,162 4,162 4,163 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,808 7,030 7,262 7,503 6,510 Adjusted income $ 188,038 $ 229,343 $ 238,068 $ 224,344 $ 247,098 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 752,152 $ 917,372 $ 952,272 $ 897,376 $ 988,392 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,312,798 $ 8,370,469 $ 8,395,298 $ 8,215,676 $ 7,960,900 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,838,770 2,847,560 2,856,581 2,849,673 2,716,981 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,190,049 $ 5,238,930 $ 5,254,738 $ 5,082,024 $ 4,959,940 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 14.49 % 17.51 % 18.12 % 17.66 % 19.93 %

(1) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,689,996 $ 8,199,201 $ 8,279,726 $ 8,294,294 $ 8,056,186 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 Total assets $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 $ 71,277,521 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 2,713,446 Tangible assets $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 Tangible equity 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.79 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 $ 5,342,740 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 Tangible assets $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 $ 68,564,075 Tangible common equity 7.73 % 7.22 % 7.23 % 7.15 % 7.38 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 $ 5,058,761 Common shares outstanding 172,022 172,056 173,261 174,712 174,008 Tangible book value per common share $ 32.39 $ 29.48 $ 29.69 $ 29.47 $ 29.07 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 60,784,284 $ 60,331,767 $ 58,747,532 $ 55,297,479 $ 54,054,340 Less: Certificates of deposit 5,574,048 5,150,139 4,743,204 3,855,406 2,729,332 Brokered certificates of deposit 2,890,411 2,337,380 2,542,854 674,373 1,431,617 Core deposits $ 52,319,825 $ 52,844,248 $ 51,461,474 $ 50,767,700 $ 49,893,391

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 185,393 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,808 FDIC special assessment, tax-effected 34,509 Merger related expense, tax-effected 22,447 Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected 12,310 Adjusted income $ 257,304 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,029,216 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,312,798 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,838,770 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,190,049 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 19.83 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 185,393 Add: FDIC special assessment, tax-effected 34,509 Merger related expense, tax-effected 22,447 Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected 12,310 Adjusted income $ 254,659 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 1,018,636 Average assets $ 73,132,063 Adjusted return on average assets 1.39 %

GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended December 31, 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available to

Common Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 221.6 $ 181.2 $ 1.05 FDIC special assessment 47.2 34.5 0.21 Merger related expense 30.7 22.5 0.13 Loss on sale of investment securities 16.8 12.3 0.07 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 316.3 $ 250.5 $ 1.46

Contacts

Media Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

eharmon@websterbank.com